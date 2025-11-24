Comic Leighann Lord Will Perform at Ladies Night Showcase @ Comedy In Harlem

Award-winning comedian/ author / conference host Leighann Lord, who appears in the current Showtime Network “Even More Funny Women Of A Certain Age” special, will be among the performers featured at the “Ladies Night” live comedy showcase on Saturday, November 29, 2025 @ Comedy In Harlem in Manhattan.

Lord will be joined at the 8:00pm show (doors @ 7pm) by host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) and fellow comics: Maureen Langan, Krys Harrison, and Marcy Smiles.(Performers subject to change).

Admission is $25.00 plus an $18.00 minimum per person. All sales final. Comedy In Harlem is located at 750A St. Nicholas Avenue @147th Street. Take the "A", "B", "C" or "D" subway to the 145th Street station in Manhattan.

Smart, savvy, sexy, funny Leighann this year marked her 30th anniversary as a stand-up comedian – a career which has included appearances on ABC-TV’s “The View,” as a co-host on Neil deGrasse Tyson’s “Star Talk” television show and podcast, being featured in the Netflix’ “Def Comedy Jam 25” special and releasing her memoir “Real Women Do It Standing Up: Stories from the Career of a Very Funny Lady” in 2015. A Queens, NY resident who has performed internationally – including for U. S. troops stationed in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom – Lord says “I believe that humor makes people happy. Happiness gives us hope and my hope is that if we can laugh together we can live together.” To get updated information on Leighann and her upcoming projects / appearances, get social with her at: www.veryfunnylady.com/.