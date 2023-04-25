Comedy Vs Cancer Returns To Lincoln Center

Comedy vs Cancer, a night of humor and hope to outwit blood cancers, raised $1.2 million for research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). There were a thousand people in the audience in New York City on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall.

The all-star event featured comedians Mike Birbiglia, Rachel Feinstein, Zarna Garg, Hasan Minhaj, Colin Quinn, Chris Redd, and Sarah Silverman. "It truly is an honor to be part of this special event and perform with my friends and fellow comedians while raising money for blood cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center," said Minhaj. Attendees included Katie Couric, Jon Hamm, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

Comedy vs Cancer benefited from generous sponsors Kreindler & Kreindler LLP, Esquire Bank, and Netflix. Support from the dedicated Host Committee, a group of volunteers focused on advancing lifesaving blood cancer research, was also integral to the show's success.

Founded by Niccole and Jeremy Kroll, Jennifer Rogers and Robert Carlock, and Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong, the event funds leading-edge blood cancer research at MSK, the hospital where Niccole and Jennifer were both treated years ago.

MSK is a pioneer in chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, an approach that uses a person's own immune cells to fight blood cancers. The support of Comedy vs Cancer has accelerated progress in developing new and more effective versions of CAR T cell therapy, including laying the groundwork for a first-in-human clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia that is expected to launch this year.