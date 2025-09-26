Comedy Village Hosts Debut Matinee Magic Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Village NYC Times Square's newest and hottest comedy club, will host the first Matinee Magic show, September 27th 2 p.m. Three of the best NYC Magicians will be in attendance. The Comedy Village comedy club in NYC is known for top rated stand up comedy shows and live entertainment.

Theo Chattra is a New York-based, internationally award-winning magician. With over a decade of experience, his highly interactive magic brings the experience up close, engaging audiences with personalized performances that ensure memories lasting long after the show is over. Theo has consulted on projects for AGT and Penn and Teller's Fool Us, among other TV programs, and most recently worked on Harrison Greenbaum's "What Just Happened?" a NYT Critic's Pick.

Jacob Greenwald is known for delivering truly impossible magic that can't be found elsewhere. Some of his recent performances include New York's iconic Lincoln Center and Hollywood's historic Magic Castle. In addition to performing, he has created magic for A24 and Morning Brew.

Charlie Phillips is a New York City-based magician and producer of magic. Known for creating bespoke performances, he is highly sought after to deliver unique experiences that leave lasting impressions. Charlie has performed for audiences across the world, including multiple celebrated runs at Hollywood's Magic Castle. The feeling that a well executed magic trick produces is a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable moment that Charlie was once on the receiving end of. Now, he understands that sensation and creates it for his audiences every time he performs.