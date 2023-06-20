Comedian Randy Rainbow Announces The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR

America's favorite musical satirist, Randy Rainbow, is “running for President” and he's taking his musical comedy campaign on the road with the Randy Rainbow for President Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in Denver, CO on October 11 at Paramount Theatre, and will make stops across North America in Washington, DC; Toronto, ON; New York, NY; and more before wrapping up in Seattle, WA on February 3.

Rainbow today also released a special video where he announces his “bid for Presidency” which you can check out now here:

The four-time Emmy and GRAMMY-nominated singer, comedian and New York Times Best-Selling author will take on the hottest topics and skewer politicos of the day as only he can, bringing his most viral video song parodies to life onstage. Featuring live accompaniment by Broadway musicians, the show will also include live audience interaction and original songs written by Rainbow with Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns) and Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast).

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale (details below) beginning June 20 at 12 p.m. EDT with additional presales throughout the week. The general on sale begins June 23 at 10 a.m. EDT time at RandyRainbow.com.

Randy Rainbow's fan presale will begin on June 20 at 12 p.m. EDT through June 22 at 10 p.m. local. Fans can find more information on Randy's website or on his Twitter.

Randy Rainbow FOR PRESIDENT TOUR DATES:

Wed Oct 11 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Thu Oct 12 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

Fri Oct 13 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theatre

Sat Oct 14 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

Thu Oct 19 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse*

Fri Oct 20 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Sat Oct 21 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre*

Fri Oct 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Harrah's Resort Atlantic City

Sat Oct 28 – Storrs, CT– Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts*

Fri Nov 03 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sat Nov 04 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

Fri Dec 01 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

Sat Dec 02 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Fri Dec 08 – Dayton, OH – Victoria Theatre

Fri Dec 29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Jan 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Sat Jan 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sun Jan 21 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Fri Jan 26 – Las Vegas, NV – The Mirage Theatre

Sat Jan 27 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sun Dec 03 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts*

Sat Dec 09 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater*

Fri Feb 02 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sat Feb 03 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

*Not A Live Nation Date

Randy Rainbow is a four-time EMMY and GRAMMY-nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, satirist, host, and New York Times best-selling author known for his popular web series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His debut memoir, Playing with Myself received rave reviews by such venerable outlets as The LA TIMES, which noted that Rainbow “vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience.” Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that ultimately helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and four consecutive EMMY nominations for Outstanding Short-Form Variety Series.

Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base which regularly shares his work. Some notable admirers include Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, John Legend, Mark Hamill, Hillary Clinton, Stephen Sondheim, Jane Lynch, Ana Navarro, Barry Manilow, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Rosie O'Donnell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steve Martin and Martin Short. As an actor, he has appeared onscreen as a featured guest star in the FX comedy/drama series Better Things, and on the New York stage as a lead in the Encores! series revival of Call Me Madam at New York City Center.

In 2019, TONY, GRAMMY, and EMMY-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman collaborated with Rainbow on his holiday EP, Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart and #1 on the iTunes Holiday chart. His first full-length studio album, A Little Brains, A Little Talent, also debuted at #1 and earned Rainbow his first GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album in 2023. The album, released through Broadway Records, features duets with Patti LuPone, Tituss Burgess, Bernadette Peters, Josh Gad, and his first writing collaboration with EGOT recipient Alan Menken.

Touring the U.S. with his sold-out solo musical comedy concerts, the influencer and Internet sensation's viral comedy videos have received hundreds of millions of views across all social media and digital platforms. His fresh take on politics and current events has led to interviews and profiles by The Washington Post (magazine cover story), CBS Sunday Morning, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, NPR, ABC News, OUT, People, and Entertainment Weekly.

Rainbow currently hosts The Randy Rainbow Podcast, through Sean Hayes and Hazy Mills Productions, and continues to take on the hottest topics as only he can. As the Washington Post noted, Randy Rainbow has found his spotlight through the Internet, emerging as a viral sensation who dispenses musical comedy salve for a divided nation.