Comedian Mark Serritella Comes To New York City

Comedian, Mark Serritella will be performing at the GOTHAM COMEDY CLUB on Tuesday, May 14th at 9:30PM and the EMPIRE CITY CASINO in Yonkers on Wednesday, May 15th at 8:00PM.

Mark has been performing stand-up for the past 12 years touring nationally and internationally. He regularly appears in Los Angeles at The Hollywood Improv, Comedy Store, and The Laugh Factory.

His resume consists of appearances on Adam Devine's House Party (Comedy Central), AXS Gotham Comedy Live, Byron Allen's Entertainers and roles in more than 20 independent films, internet videos, and national commercials along with features on the front page of Funny or Die, plus two comedy CDs - Serritella For President in 2020 and Live Life With Passion, to name just a few of his credits.

https://www.markserritella.com/





