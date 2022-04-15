Columbia University School Of The Arts Presents New Plays Festival

Columbia University School of the Arts presents an expanded festival of new plays written by Columbia MFA Playwriting Students. The esteemed faculty who have nurtured these students, including Tony©, Pulitzer, and Obie Award winners such as David Henry Hwang, Lynn Nottage, Charles Mee, and Rogelio Martinez invite you to experience these innovative new playwrights.



This is the first round of our New Plays Festival presenting the work of the 2020, 2021, and 2022 Playwrights of Columbia's MFA Theatre Program. The festival will run continuously throughout the summer.



From the Head of Playwriting, David Henry Hwang: "These plays have been created by visionary writers under extraordinary circumstances. Some were originally scheduled to be produced as far back as 2020; others were written during the pandemic itself. Like theatre itself, they have survived the shutdown of our art form to come roaring back to life. We are so proud of what our writers have achieved during these challenging and traumatic times. Enjoy the rebirth!"

The Singularity Play by Jay Stull

In an unused room at the Google offices in Manhattan, a theater troupe has gathered to rehearse and develop a new play written by a cutting edge artificial intelligence named "Denise."



Performances:

Thursday, April 28 - 3:30pm

Saturday April 30 - 2:30pm

Saturday April 30 - 8pm



Tickets: FREE

Location: Lenfest Center for the Arts 615 W. 129th St., New York, NY 10027

Ticketing Info: https://www.showclix.com/event/npf1-singularityplay

La Sosa Sisters by Paola Alexandra Soto

After their Mami passes away, Manita and Rosita deal with it in very different ways. Manita feels haunted by their mother, while Rosita seems to be living her best life. Until Mami's younger sister, Miri, with her fresh new Green Card arrives in NYC ready to start a new life while still tightly hanging on to the past. In the midst of burying their Mami, Rosita and Manita have to deal with the family secrets that they dig up. La Sosa Sisters deals with what it means to belong to a family that is separated by space and time.



Performances:

Friday, April 29 - 8pm

Sunday, May 1 - 2:30pm

Sunday, May 1 - 8pm



Tickets: FREE

Location: Lenfest Center for the Arts 615 W. 129th St., New York, NY 10027

Ticketing Info: https://www.showclix.com/event/npf2-lasosa-sisters

birthday birthday birthday by Johnny G. Lloyd

Marissa and Clark are best friends who share a birthday. Marissa and Clark are best friends who share a birthday party. And Marissa and Clark plan on sharing that birthday party for the rest of their lives - and then some. If only the future doesn't get in their way. A multi-decade meditation on race, class, and time, birthday birthday birthday is about who we choose and how we change - and if we get any say in the matter.



Performances:

Thursday, May 5 - 2:30pm

Saturday, May 7 - 2:30pm

Saturday, May 7 - 8pm



Tickets: FREE

Location: Lenfest Center for the Arts 615 W. 129th St., New York, NY 10027

Ticketing Info: https://www.showclix.com/event/bday-npf3