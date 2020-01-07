Colt Coeur Will Honor Celia Keenan-Bolger at 10th Anniversary Benefit Party

Following up their wildly ambitious and immensely successful 2019 with the East Coast premiere of Eureka Day and the world premieres of Joan and Hatef**k, Brooklyn-based Colt Coeur has announced its first offerings of their 2020 as they continue to celebrate a decade of theatrical endeavors.

For its 10th Anniversary Benefit Party on Monday, February 3, the company will honor Tony Award winner and Founding Board member Celia Keenan-Bolger. Held at a private NoHo loft, the evening will feature performances by special guests to be announced. These two artists also serve on the Benefit Committee, along with Laura Benanti, Gavin Creel, Gideon Glick, Michael Greif, Cherry Jones, Steven Levenson, and Will Pullen-all artists who have worked closely with Keenan-Bolger throughout her illustrious career.

Polylogues, a riotous, interview-based solo show exploring real people experiences with nonmonogamy, will be Colt Coeur's first full-length production of the 2020 season. Playing at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater from April 16-May 3, writer and performer Xandra Clark examines love in all its forms, offering herself more as a medium than actor as she listens on headphones to real-life interviews as she performs them. By providing anonymity to each interviewee, she channels voices that could never be heard if the storytellers' identities were known. Though a solo show, Polylogues forges a living polyamorous community on the stage with a diverse set of voices-from a senior citizen who's been poly for decades to a child worried about her open parents; from liberals in a commune to conservative evangelical swingers; and from the newly empowered to folks critical of how nonmonogamy perpetuates patriarchy and white supremacy. Polylogues examines what 21st century folks want in relationships, what we're afraid of, and the ways in which tradition attempts to contain us.

Now in its 3rd year, Colt Coeur's Residency program provides artistic, administrative and financial support to a select group of talented playwrights and directors during a year-long residency, in addition to sharing and amplifying their work. This year's crop of artists are directors Tara Elliott, J. Mehr Kaur,and Portia Krieger; and playwrights Emma Goidel and Obehi Janice. Alumni of the CoCo Residency program include Will Arbery, Kate Cortesi, Jeremy O. Harris, Danya Taymor, and Whitney White.





