College Audition Advice from the BroadwayWorld Student Bloggers

As a part of our student blogger program, theatre students from all over the world share their experiences and tips for surviving their college years over on our Student Center page.

This month, we asked our student bloggers to give us their best advice for students entering the college audition process. Whether you're a high school student embarking on auditions for college programs, or a current college student auditioning for shows within your program, our student bloggers are giving advice on preparation, organization, and staying true to yourself when you want to stand out.

Check out their tips below!



Katie Gleason, Brooklyn

"Organize, organize, organize!! I had a spreadsheet with all of my audition dates, the specific audition requirements, which ones have already been completed, etc., and the same for prescreens and applications! It may seem small, but having everything organized and in one place will help you not feel so scattered and overwhelmed. Also, remember that schools are not looking for perfection! If they accepted people who are perfect, they would have nothing to teach them! If you make a mistake, that's okay. It's just about showing them your potential, and a bit of who you are as a performer and an individual. One wrong note or one messed up line will not make or break your chances!"

Read more from Katie here.







Ellie Weaver, Central Pennsylvania

"Be yourself!! It sounds cheesy, but it is true. You will never know what colleges are looking for so all you can do is present your best, true self."

Read more from Ellie here.



Lana Sage, Boston

"It's nowhere near as serious as the colleges pretend they are. You are nowhere near as serious as you pretend you are. We are playing pretend, making believe, as our jobs. Make it so."

Read more from Lana here.







Charlie Perkins, Long Island

"You know yourself best. If the material you are given doesn't suit you, speak up and change it."

Read more from Charlie here.





Natalie Liew, UK Regional/Malaysia

"Everyone in that audition room wants you to succeed just as much as you want yourself to succeed! Never try to duplicate a performance the way you have seen another performer do it as the panel always wants to see you for your ability to bring a piece to life, and always dare to go big."

Read more from Natalie here.





Silvana Flores, Mexico

"Breathe and be confident about what you know and what you’ve learned."

Read more from Silvana here.





Michele Cohen, New Jersey

"My best advice for students entering the college audition process is that rejection is actually redirection."

Read more from Michele here.





Alex Leigh, Kansas City

"Don’t try to be anybody you’re not, and don’t beat yourself up. Auditions can be really intimidating when you know you’re competing for a roll with a dozen other people. Don’t try to portray a role like someone else, try to portray it the way YOU would. Nobody else in the room is going to have your experience or your creativity, use it to your advantage. If you don’t get a role try to not be down for too long, take that as a learning experience. Try to think about what you could’ve done better, and how you’re going to do better next time. Be patient and be proud of yourself that you tried your best, and your best is all you can give."

Read more from Alex here.





Ruby Wolter, Salt Lake City

"Be yourself! This is the best way to end up in the program that is right for you. Trying to be someone else isn’t helping you in any way. At the end of the day, you are spending your money and your time for four years out of school, so it needs to be the best fit for you!"

Read more from Ruby here.





Lanes Miller, New York City

"You can do this. I know it seems daunting and really hard to navigate, but it's possible. And it's possible to do without the extra coaching and side things. If you don't have that, that doesn't mean you won't get in."

Read more from Lanes here.



Lauren D, Central New York

"Everyone is in the same boat as you and you should never compare yourself to others auditioning. Focus on your gifts and be yourself!!"

Read more from Lauren here.





Jordanna Garland, Delaware

"Rejections will happen, and that's okay. Maybe you don't get a callback, see if you can join crew. There will always be a place for you in theatre. There will always be another show. You can always try again."

Read more from Jordanna here.





Erin Barnes, New York City

"It is never too early to start researching. I went to my first college audition my junior year of high school."

Read more from Erin here.



Sarah Alexander, South Carolina

"My advice would be to surround yourself with people who support your dreams, and don’t be discouraged if things don’t go exactly as you planned. You’re exactly where you need to be, and everything will work out in the end!"

Read more from Sarah here.



Dwiani I, Vancouver

"Be prepared and be yourself. And enjoy the process."

Read more from Dwiani here.





The BroadwayWorld Student Blogger Program is currently taking applications for the Spring 2024 season. The program is open for theatre students of all disciplines, from actors to writers to techs, and beyond! For more information and to apply, click here.