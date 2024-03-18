Claybourne Elder, Elad Kabilio & Jessica Vosk Join CLASSICS GONE MAD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Classic Stage Company has revealed additional performers for Classics Gone Mad!, a benefit event hosted by CSC’s Associate Board and directed by its members Cara Akselrad and Eric Ulloa. Hosted by Jackie Cox (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Classics Gone Mad! will be held at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Monday April 1 at 7pm. Tickets for Classics Gone Mad! initially sold out immediately, but due to high demand, a limited number of final tickets have been added. Don't miss this final opportunity to purchase tickets!

Claybourne Elder (Company), Elad Kabilio (Little Night Music: Mozart & Sondheim), and Jessica Vosk (Wicked) join the previously announced performers, which include Julie Benko (Harmony), Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Jose Llana (Here Lies Love), Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), and The Skivvies.

With songs, scenes, and a fabulous queen, you’ve never seen CSC quite like this. Last year’s boisterous event, which put wild twists on some of Shakespeare's most famous scenes, was a huge hit and showed why this year's edition is not to be missed! This spring, the event will take on the iconic theater-writing duo of Rodgers and Hammerstein. Join us for an event that is part show, part party, all unscripted, and created with the help of our audience. The evening will conclude with a classic showtune sing-along led by Marie’s Crisis pianist Brandon James Gwinn.

Tickets for the benefit range from $50-$125 and VIP tables begin at $1,000. All proceeds will support the company’s audience development and community outreach programs.

CSC is currently presenting Fiasco Theater’s Pericles, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Fiasco’s Co-Artistic Director and Co-Founder, Ben Steinfeld. The show began previews on February 8 and opened on February 26 for a limited run through March 24, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at www.classicstage.org.