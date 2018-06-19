Clarke Thorell Joins the Cast of MY FAIR LADY June 26

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Clarke Thorell will assume the role of Zoltan Karparthy in its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady beginning Tuesday, June 26 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Manu Narayan, who originated the role in the production, will play his final performance on Sunday, June 24.

Lincoln Center Theater's critically-acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is the winner of the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards for Best Revival of a Musical. My Fair Lady, considered the most beloved musical of all time, has book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, and is directed by Bartlett Sher.

Mr. Thorell joins a cast of 37 headed by Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, Diana Rigg, Allan Corduner, Jordan Donica, and Linda Mugleston. The production's ensemble features Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Kerstin Anderson, Heather Botts, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Todd A. Horman, Sasha Hutchings, Kate Marilley, Liz McCartney, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O'Choa, Keven Quillon, Joanna Rhinehart, Tony Roach, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Christine Cornish Smith, Paul Slade Smith, Samantha Sturm, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, Minami Yusui, and Lee Zarrett. Harry Hadden-Paton and Diana Rigg are appearing with the support of the Actors' Equity Association.

Clarke Thorell. LCT debut. Broadway: The Front Page, Annie, Hairspray, Titanic, Sinatra: His Voice. His World. His Way., Mamma Mia!, The Who's Tommy. Other theater includes Cloud Nine (Atlantic) Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Encores!), Satellites (The Public), Lone Star Love, Sondheim' s Saturday Night, Wise Guys, Twelfth Night, The School for Scandal, and Floyd Collins (Old Globe, Goodman). Film includesThe Post, Men in Black III and The Winning Season. TV includes "The Deuce," "Elementary," "Chicago Med," "The Americans," "House of Cards," "The Good Wife," "30 Rock" (Meet the Woggles!), "The Knick," "Boardwalk Empire," "Welcome to the Wayne," "NYC 2-2," "Rescue Me," "Kings," "Law & Order: SVU" and "The Sopranos." As vocalist: performed with artists including Sting, Dave Brubeck, Liza Minnelli, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, ABBA, The Red Clay Ramblers and Pete Townshend, and Michael McElroy's Broadway Inspirational Voices.

MY FAIR LADY is performed Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm and Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. Tickets, priced from $97 to $187, are available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting www.MyFairLadyBway.com. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

Lincoln Center Theater is producing Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady in association with Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

