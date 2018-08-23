City Center Expands Studio 5 and Front & Center; Stephanie J. Block, Lea Salonga and More

New York City Center today announced expanded programming for the popular Studio 5 series and the artists for Front & Center master classes as part of the 75th Anniversary Season-activating spaces throughout the landmarked building with the best in music, theater, and dance.

Studio 5 takes audiences beyond the proscenium and into the studio for intimate conversations and live performances with today's great dance artists. To celebrate the 75th Anniversary, the series has been expanded to nearly twice the number of events-with many focusing on City Center's historic impact on the New York dance community. Guests include Heather Watts and NYCB principal dancer Tiler Peck; chief dance critic for The New York Times Alastair Macaulay; and director/choreographer Joshua Bergasse and NYCB principal dancer Sara Mearns.

The master class series Front & Center offers a unique opportunity for emerging musical theater artists to work with Broadway luminaries on everything from composition and auditioning to vocal technique. The third season features sessions led by Tom Kitt (Oct 15), Stephanie J. Block (Feb 4), and Lea Salonga (May 6).

All tickets are $30 and go on sale August 27 to Members and September 4 for the General Public. Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. The City Center Box Office will reopen on September 4. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

