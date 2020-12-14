City Center 2020 Gala AN EVENING WITH AUDRA MCDONALD Viewing Extended
An Evening with Audra McDonald is now available on demand until Sunday, January 3, 2021.
New York City Center's 2020 Gala, An Evening with Audra McDonald, hosted by Michael Urie, is now available on-demand through Sunday, January 3, 2021. Filmed live on the City Center stage and presented digitally, this special benefit performance features more than an hour of classic songs from the Golden Age of Broadway by Leonard Bernstein, Jerry Herman, Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, and more. Digital access for the concert starts at $35 and can be purchased at NYCityCenter.org.
This holiday season, "Make Someone Happy" and share An Evening with Audra McDonald with family and friends by sending as a gift. You can personalize your gift with a note and choose when you would like it delivered via email.
Funds raised by all streamed performances will ensure City Center is able to continue supporting artists with new opportunities to create and perform.
