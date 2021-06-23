Cinema Tropical And Rooftop Films Announce Partnership To Celebrate Their Respective 20th And 25th Anniversaries

Cinema Tropical and Rooftop Films have announced a special co-presenting program of U.S. Latinx and Latin American features to be screened as part of the 2021 edition of the Rooftop Film Summer Series and celebrating the respective 20th and 25th anniversaries of both acclaimed New York-based media arts organizations.

Taking place between June 17 and mid-September in open-air venues across New York City, this partnership will co-present five feature films plus additional short films made by Latin American and U.S. Latinx directors. Kicking off the partnership between Cinema Tropical and Rooftop Films is a special free outdoor screening of the Berlinale-winning coming-of-age immigration tale Los Lobos by Mexican director Samuel Kishi Leopo on Wednesday, June 30, at Fort Greene Park.

Other selections include the platonic love story Language Lessons marking the debut feature by actress-director Natalie Morales; the Sundance favorite El Planeta by Argentine director Amalia Ulman; the poignant Brazilian film The Last Days of Gilda by Gustavo Pizzi; and Zola, the wild road-trip comedy by Panamanian-American director Janicza Bravo, in its New York premiere.

Some of the shorts at the 2021 Rooftop Film Series include the Argentine film Yenka by directors Solana Viton and Verónica Vargas; the Colombian film Son of Sodom by Theo Montoya; Playback by the Argentine director Agustina Comedi; and the U.S.-Panamanian film Miss Panama by Lamar Bailey Karamañites, Pascale Boucicaut, and David Felix Sutcliffe.

"As the city rapidly reawakens from the pandemic, we're thrilled to partner with Rooftop Films in presenting several programs to celebrate New York City's vibrant Latinx community," says Carlos A. Gutiérrez, executive director of Cinema Tropical.

Senior Programmer, Dominic Davis says, "As we enter our 25th anniversary season Rooftop Films is thrilled to continue our long standing partnership with Cinema Tropical to amplify the voices of exciting and talented Latinx directors."

Tickets for select upcoming screenings are on sale now via the Rooftop Films website, with additional dates and tickets to be released in the coming weeks.

2021 Rooftop Films Summer Series U.S. Latins and Latin American Program

Additional films, programs, and venues to be announced soon.

Zola

June 24th in Fort Greene Park

(Janicza Bravo, USA, 90 min. In English. Courtesy of A24)

Los Lobos

June 30th in Fort Greene Park

(Samuel Kishi Leopo, Mexico, 95 min. In Spanish with English subtitles. Courtesy of FiGa Films)

Free community screening co-presented with the Fort Greene Park Conservancy

El Planeta

August 27th at the Old American Can Factory

(Amalia Ulman, Spain, 79 min. In Spanish and English with English subtitles. Courtesy of Utopia. Co-presented by Festival Rizoma)

Language Lessons

(Natalie Morales, written by Mark Duplass and Natalie Morales, USA, 91 min. In English and Spanish with English subtitles Courtesy of Shout! Studios and Duplass Brothers Productions)

The Last Days of Gilda (Os últimos dias de Gilda)

(Gustavo Pizzi, Brazil, 105 min. In Portuguese with English subtitles)