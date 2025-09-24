 tracker
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of THIS LIFE OF MINE

The screening will take place on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present a screening of the film THIS LIFE OF MINE on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Directed by Sophie Fillières, the film stars Hélène Fillières, Sandrine Kiberlain, Amélie De Andreis.

Barbie, the antithesis of what that name might conjure, is an often-aggressive brunette not exactly aging gracefully, whose messy existence at 55 is in desperate need of an upgrade. The lonely mother of two young adults is hospitalized for her declining mental health, but upon release, journeys solo to the Scottish Highlands to rejuvenate. A writer and poet, Barbie is a semi-autobiographical creation of Fillières, and Agnès Jaoui plays her fearlessly, exhibiting awkwardness, poignancy, and wit. This up-close look at a complicated woman's life, filmed mostly handheld to capture its immediacy, provides an affecting swan song for the director. "A cinematic miracle." - Richard Brody, The New Yorker

In the streets of Paris, two friends play "Would You Rather?" This sharp film by Fillières, winner of the Jean Vigo Prize, features Sandrine Kiberlain's screen debut alongside the director's sister.




