Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of THE BIG NIGHT

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

By: Sep. 17, 2025
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of THE BIG NIGHT Image
Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present a screening of Francis Reusse's The Big Night on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

At first glance, Francis Reusser's portrait of post-'68 labor organizing by a Leninist cell will spark an immediate recognition of themes and locations shared by fellow Swiss auteurs Jean-Luc Godard and Alain Tanner. Léon, a security guard who appears on television, meets Léa, an idealistic activist, as she distributes leaflets. They become involved, to a degree, and form a connection politically, also only to a degree, before diverging. In embracing and commenting on the films of his countrymen, Reusser adds his unique voice to the larger discourse of the era, and reveals himself as a major auteur.

Francis Reusser, 1976, 93min, DCP

Starring Niels Arestrup, François Berthet, Jacqueline Parent, Roland Sassi, Arnold Walter. Restored in 2K from the original negative by La Cinémathèque suisse in 2024.


