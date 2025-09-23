Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present a screening of Head of the Pack, starring Eddie Mercyx on Friday, October 3, 2025 at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

A thrilling, behind-the-scenes documentary about the Belgian-born Eddy Merckx, often considered the greatest cyclist and racing champion of all time.

Whether trailing behind Merckx during competition, training (on what now seems to be rudimentary equipment), conferring with his crew, at home with family, or meeting an adoring public, Santoni's remarkable access to a seemingly ordinary activity elevates the sport to visual poetry by an extraordinary athlete. A major rediscovery of a masterpiece of sports cinema.