 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of HEAD OF THE PACK

Screenings will take place on Friday, October 3, 2025 at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

By: Sep. 23, 2025
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of HEAD OF THE PACK Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present a screening of Head of the Pack, starring Eddie Mercyx on Friday, October 3, 2025 at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

A thrilling, behind-the-scenes documentary about the Belgian-born Eddy Merckx, often considered the greatest cyclist and racing champion of all time.

Whether trailing behind Merckx during competition, training (on what now seems to be rudimentary equipment), conferring with his crew, at home with family, or meeting an adoring public, Santoni's remarkable access to a seemingly ordinary activity elevates the sport to visual poetry by an extraordinary athlete. A major rediscovery of a masterpiece of sports cinema.


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
25 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
The Lion King
76 ratings

The Lion King
Hadestown
128 ratings

Hadestown
The Book of Mormon
79 ratings

The Book of Mormon

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos