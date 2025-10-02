Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of GOOD GIRL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present a screening of Good Girl, directed by Sophie Fillières. The film stars Emmanuelle Devos, Lambert Wilson, Bruno Todeschini.

Wackily magnetic Fontaine (Emmanuelle Devos) is an anesthesiologist with a serious commitment phobia who goes into full panic mode when her boyfriend proposes to her. She and Michel (Bruno Todeschini) seem well-matched, yet her inclination is to aggressively put off answering. F

illières's third feature exhibited early signs of the playful, sometimes surrealist way with which she approached candid portraits of complex women-here, a capricious one reeling with doubt and repressed desires. It also showed the director's great taste in actors: Gentille's supporting cast includes Lambert Wilson as a patient Fontaine fancies, and Bulle Ogier and Michael Lonsdale as her potential parents-in-law.