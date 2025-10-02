 tracker
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of GOOD GIRL

The screenings will take place on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

By: Oct. 02, 2025
Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present a screening of Good Girl, directed by Sophie Fillières. The film stars Emmanuelle Devos, Lambert Wilson, Bruno Todeschini.

Wackily magnetic Fontaine (Emmanuelle Devos) is an anesthesiologist with a serious commitment phobia who goes into full panic mode when her boyfriend proposes to her. She and Michel (Bruno Todeschini) seem well-matched, yet her inclination is to aggressively put off answering. F

illières's third feature exhibited early signs of the playful, sometimes surrealist way with which she approached candid portraits of complex women-here, a capricious one reeling with doubt and repressed desires. It also showed the director's great taste in actors: Gentille's supporting cast includes Lambert Wilson as a patient Fontaine fancies, and Bulle Ogier and Michael Lonsdale as her potential parents-in-law.




Videos