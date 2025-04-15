Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner, Billy Porter & More Unite With Holocaust Survivors For A New Portrait Series & Exhibit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In response to the alarming resurgence of antisemitism and widespread misinformation about the Holocaust, BORROWED SPOTLIGHT – a powerful new portrait series and exhibition in NYC – is bringing together Holocaust survivors and some of today's most recognizable figures from the media, fashion and entertainment worlds to amplify their stories.

Shot by highly-acclaimed fashion photographer Bryce Thompson, the project pairs today's icons with Holocaust survivors, leaning on the celebrities' public spotlight to ensure that these crucial testimonies reach as many people as possible.

BORROWED SPOTLIGHT showcases powerful portraits of Holocaust survivors alongside major talent including Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner, Billy Porter, David Schwimmer, Dr. J, Kat Graham, Wolf Blitzer, Ashley Benson, Chelsea Handler, Scooter Braun, George Stephanopoulos, Martha Hunt, Daniela Braga, Sheryl Sandberg, Josh Peck, Jenna Dewan, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Barbara Corcoran. The project will be commemorated in a coffee table book, featuring a foreword by Cindy Crawford.

Proceeds from the book sales will support continued campaigns to educate younger generations about the Holocaust. Proceeds from a private auction of select prints will benefit two organizations dedicated to Holocaust remembrance and survivor support: Selfhelp, which provides services and assistance to living Holocaust survivors in New York, and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The portraits will debut at a public exhibition at the Detour Gallery in NYC ahead of Yom HaShoah, with a special event on April 22nd that will welcome press and celebrity participants. The exhibit will also feature large-scale portraits, survivor testimonies, and interactive elements designed to inspire reflection and discussion.

“When I was asked to participate in this book, it was an instant yes. I've always believed in being part of the solution, not the problem,” said Cindy Crawford. “The opportunity to meet and converse with a Holocaust survivor felt deeply meaningful.”

At a time when Holocaust knowledge is rapidly diminishing – with 20% of people worldwide having never heard of the Holocaust, less than half recognizing its historical accuracy, and over 60% not knowing that six million Jews were murdered – BORROWED SPOTLIGHT aims to serve as both an educational tool and a call to action.

“Hate is survivable; indifference is not,” said photographer Bryce Thompson. “These Holocaust survivors stand as living testaments, urging us never to forget that empathy and action are often the difference between life and oblivion.”

This mission of amplifying survivor stories is deeply personal to both Crawford and Thompson. Cindy Crawford, a global supermodel and businesswoman, has long used her platform to advocate for children's health and education. Bryce Thompson, an acclaimed high-fashion photographer, is known for his ability to capture intimate moments that highlight resilience and hope. His portraits in BORROWED SPOTLIGHT showcase not only the unwavering strength of all the survivors but also his relentless commitment to using art to spark change.

About BORROWED SPOTLIGHT

BORROWED SPOTLIGHT is a powerful portrait series and exhibition created to combat rising antisemitism and preserve Holocaust history. Captured by renowned photographer Bryce Thompson, the project pairs Holocaust survivors with today's most recognizable figures – including Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner, Billy Porter, David Schwimmer, and many more – using their public platforms to amplify the survivors' stories. Debuting at Detour Gallery in New York City ahead of Yom HaShoah, the exhibition will feature large-scale portraits, survivor testimonies, and interactive elements aimed at educating the public and inspiring reflection. The project, which will also be commemorated in a coffee table book, seeks to preserve the memory of the Holocaust, while educating and inspiring action against hate.