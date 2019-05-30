Christy Altomare, Will Swenson, Ryan McCartan, and More Join Aspen Music Fest's SOUTH PACIFIC in Concert

Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen today announced principal casting for the organizations' first ever collaboration of a one-night-only concert production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic musical South Pacific on Monday, July 22 at 7:30 pm in the Benedict Music Tent.

Leading the company, the principal roles for this production include some of Broadway's brightest, including Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Christy Altomare (Nellie Forbush), Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Drama League Award nominee and Obie Award winner Will Swenson (Emile de Becque), New York actress and singer Leanne Cabrera (Liat), Outer Critics Circle Award winner Ann Harada (Bloody Mary), from Broadway's Wicked and most recently seen on FOX's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Ryan McCartan (Joseph Cable), and fresh from Spongebob Squarepants Brian Ray Norris (Luther Billis).

As previously announced, this special concert production will be helmed by Tony Award nominee Lonny Price along with conductor, Drama Desk Award winner, Mary-Mitchell Campbell who will lead a 55-piece orchestra, chorus of Aspen Opera Center singers and principal cast members, who take the stage together to bring this timeless story to the Roaring Fork Valley.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical South Pacific is an iconic American work, set on an island paradise with two parallel love stories navigating the dangers of prejudice and war. Premiering on Broadway in 1949, the musical was an instant success and ran for 1,929 performances, winning ten Tony Awards, including Best Score.

This concert adaptation captures the uproarious yet tender nature of the musical and focuses on the beloved score that made South Pacific unforgettable. Enduring songs include "Some Enchanted Evening," "There is Nothing Like a Dame" and "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair."

Tickets are priced at $50 and $95. A limited number of $500 tickets include premier seating and a post-event cast party are also available. Tickets can be purchased at the AMFS Box Office, now open at Harris Concert Hall, by calling 970-925-9042, Monday-Friday, 10 am to 4 pm, or online at www.aspenmusicfestival.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





