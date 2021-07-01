Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater, Ryan Scott Oliver & More Announced for Broadway Buskers Concert Series
Actors and songwriters will celebrate Broadway’s reopening with weekly live performances beginning July 9, 2021.
Broadway Buskers, Times Square Alliance's concert series celebrating the performers and singer-songwriters of the theater community, will return to the Plazas of Times Square in anticipation of Broadway's reopening this fall. Curated and hosted by beloved personality and Broadway veteran Ben Cameron, the concert series returns with weekly live performances on Fridays at 6pm, July 9-October 1, 2021. All performances are free and open to the public.
This year's series features an exciting lineup of Broadway veterans and newcomers, including Christy Altomare, Gerard Canonico, Masi Asare, Damon Duanno, Ryan Scott Oliver, Rona Siddiqui, Bandits on the Run (Adrian Blake Enscoe, Regina Strayhorn, and Sydney Torin Shepherd), Alice Lee, Ethan Slater, J. Robert Spencer, Matt Doyle & Will Van Dyke, and Sky-Pony (Kyle Jarrow and Lauren Worsham). Full schedule to be announced at a later date.
"Times Square is coming alive and we are thrilled to bring music back to the public plazas where every day we see more people returning to the Crossroads of the World," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "This summer our public plazas will be filled with live entertainment and public art as the City recovers and we all wait for the great return of Broadway."
"Bringing Broadway Buskers back to Times Square, as we herald in the reopening of Broadway shows, is beyond exciting. Theatre artists have been hit particularly hard over the course of the pandemic. To be able to showcase and support the original music of so many unique and talented voices from across the theatre community, in the most vibrant and iconic setting on earth, feels like a beacon of hope for things to come. We are proud to welcome audiences back to the epicenter of New York City to experience not only world class music, but the resilient strength and excitement you can only find in the city. Now, LET THE MUSIC PLAY!" said Ben Cameron, curator and host of Broadway Buskers.
Since 2018, Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. After moving online last summer, this series returns to the outdoors to showcase Broadway actors and up-and-coming composers performing their own original music at the Crossroads of the World. This year's series is especially significant as Times Square welcomes the theatre community back to the Plazas to share their talents with New Yorkers and visitors alike.
PERFORMANCE LINEUP:
Christy Altomare
Masi Asare
Bandits on the Run (Adrian Blake Enscoe, Regina Strayhorn, and Sydney Torin Shepherd)
Austen Bohmer/Plain Austen
Josh Breckinridge
Gerard Canonico
Jerusha Cavazos
Jaime Cepero
baby chemist
Matt Doyle & Will Van Dyke
Damon Duanno
Jasmine Forsberg
F Michael Haynie
Aaron LaVigne
Ryan Scott Oliver
Jen Sánchez
Nora Schell
Dru Serkes
Ethan Slater
J. Robert Spencer
Starbird & the Phoenix (Courtney Bassett and Andrew Swackhamer)
Christian Thompson
Joel Waggoner
Burgandy Williams
Sky-Pony (Kyle Jarrow and Lauren Worsham)
Zack Zadek
FULL SCHEDULE
For more information, visit https://www.timessquarenyc.org/tsqnyc/broadway-buskers-concert-series.