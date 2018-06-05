Christine Baranski, Melissa Benoist, Billy Joel, Katharine McPhee, and More Added to List of Tonys Presenters

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

Stars from stage and screen will take center stage at the 2018 Tony Awards, on CBS on Sunday, June 10th when they broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The evening will feature appearances by: Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Melissa Benoist, Erich Bergen, Rachel Bloom, Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Brandon Victor Dixon, Christopher Jackson, Billy Joel, Patti LuPone, Katharine McPhee, Matthew Morrison, Kelli O'Hara, Bernadette Peters, Kerry Washington, Ming-Na Wen, Marissa Jaret Winokur; Tony Nominees Tina Fey, John Leguizamo and Amy Schumer as well as Tony Award Lifetime Achievement recipients Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera.

As previously announced, Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Armie Hammer, Tatiana Maslany, Leslie Odom, Jr., Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells, will also appear on the telecast.

The Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 10, 2018 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

For more information on the Tony Awards, visit TonyAwards.com and Facebook.com/TheTonyAwards and follow @TheTonyAwards on Instagram and Twitter.

