Christine Baranski, Chita Rivera, and More to Celebrate the Life of Terrence McNally

Playwright Terrence McNally's award-winning Broadway resume includes such shows as Ragtime, Kiss of the Spiderwoman and Master Class-to name a few-as well as four Tony and three Drama Desk Awards. McNally comes to 92Y on Sunday, October 21 for a special event including a film screening, discussion and performances celebrating his extraordinary life.

The event begins with a screening of the award-winning film Every Act of Life, an intimate and revealing documentary about McNally's groundbreaking career in the theatre, the fight for LGBTQ rights, his triumph over addiction, the pursuit of love and inspiration at every age, and the power of the arts to transform society.

After the screening, McNally is joined by the film's director Jeff Kaufman, F. Murray Abraham, Christy Altomare, Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane, Chita Rivera, Michael Urie, Michael Benjamin Washington, and additional guests for a discussion and performances of select scenes and song.

An annotated script/book of the film is slated for publication October 1 from Smith & Kraus and the book will be on sale at the event. The Orchard releases Every Act of Life for streaming on November 6.

This event also marks the occasion of Terrence McNally's upcoming 80th birthday on November 3, and his eighth appearance at 92Y, which includes conversations with Jerry Zaks, Wendy Wasserstein and Edward Albee. 92Y also premiered Voigt Lessons, the one-woman show McNally co-created for opera star Deborah Voigt.

Co-presented with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and The Dramatists Guild.

On the Program

Film Screening - Every Act of Life (runtime 93 minutes)

Discussion - Terrence McNally, Nathan Lane, Christine Baranski, Chita Rivera, Jeff Kaufman, moderated by Tom Viola of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Performances - Scenes & Songs

'Lips Together, Teeth Apart' - Nathan Lane & Christine Baranski (marking the first time they've done the scene in decades)

'Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune' - F. Murray Abraham (who originated the role of Johnny off-Broadway)

'Love! Valor! Compassion!' - Michael Urie & Michael Benjamin Washington, plus Nick Blaemire & Justin Quackenbush

'Journey to the Past' from Anastasia - Christy Altomare

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You