Christina Bianco's Idina Menzel and Barbra Streisand Impressions Go Head-To-Head in Newest Round of #DivaMadness!

Christina Bianco took to Twitter and Instagram this weekend to post a new #DivaMadness challenge video! It's Idina Menzel against Barbra Streisand in this latest round, with Bianco transforming into both legends, performing a rendition of Reading Rainbow.

The Instagram story votes declared Menzel the winner! She will join Celine Dion and Liza Minnelli in the next round.

Starting today, Kristin Chenoweth and Bjork go head to head, singing the Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood theme song, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

See the videos below!

Ready or not, here's #IdinaMenzel! Giving us her take on the #ReadingRainbow theme song!

(To vote for her or Streisand to continue in the #DivaMadness competition, visit my Insta story)#MarchMadness #CoronaQuarantine pic.twitter.com/ZoGAqIuxg8 - Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) March 21, 2020

There's no one better than #KristinChenoweth to kick off today's #DivaMadness battle! Even in these troubled times, she's got a safe way to say #WontYouBeMyNeighbor!

(Bjork's retort coming shortly)#MarchMadness #CoronaQuarantine pic.twitter.com/ivrJTEwBiw - Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) March 23, 2020

Christina Bianco will be taking to Instagram and Twitter to post new #DivaMadness videos, with voting taking place on her Instagram story. Who will win?





