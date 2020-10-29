Christina Bianco Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Head over to our Instagram account today-- Christina Bianco is taking over!

In celebration of her Birdland Jazz concert on October 30, Christina Bianco will be taking over our Instagram today, October 29! Follow along with us on BroadwayWorld's Instagram.

Check out a sneak peek of her upcoming concert HERE!

Christina will channel your favorite vocalists through her uncanny impressions, versatile vocals, & spontaneous 'unlikely interpretations.'

Christina Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her "diva" impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. Dubbed "the girl of a thousand voices," Christina has performed on major television programs such as The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Today Show, in the US, and The Paul O'Grady Show and This Morning, in the UK. A Two-Time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut starring in The Menier Chocolate Factory's hailed production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre in London. New York credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, the one-woman, multi-character comedy, Application Pending (Drama Desk Award Nomination), Newsical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway; Goes To Rehab (Drama Desk Award Nomination). Other favorite credits include, Maureen in Rent (Weston Playhouse), The Narrator in Joseph And The Amazing... (Drury Lane Theatre) and Dora in the long-running National Tour of Dora The Explorer Live! As a concert artist, Christina has performed her critically acclaimed solo shows to sold out crowds across the U.S. In the UK, she's enjoyed extended runs headlining at London's Hippodrome, Royal Albert Hall's Elgar Room, The Charing Cross Theatre, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and a UK solo tour titled, Me Myself And Everyone Else. She's recently made her concert debuts in Switzerland, Spain, South Africa and in Australia, at The Sydney Opera House. Television credits include the POP TV sitcom Impress Me, Hallmark's, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, VH1's I Love The 2000's, Watch What Happens Live and voice work for RuPaul's Drag Race. Christina frequently performs with major US and Canadian symphonies. She recently debuted her solo symphony show, The Woman Of A Thousand Voices, under the direction of Maestro Jack Everly. Christina's live album Life Of The Party was released in October of 2018.

