Christina Bianco Embodies Liza Minnelli in New #DivaMadness Challenge Video
Christina Bianco took to twitter today to post a new #DivaMadness challenge video! It's Liza Minnelli against Patti LuPone this latest round, with Bianco transforming into Liza, performing a pitch-perfect rendition of Killing Me Softly.
See the video below!
It's a new day with a new #DivaMadness challenge! Facing off today, it's #LizaMinnelli vs #PattiLuPone!- Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) March 19, 2020
HERE'S LIZA! #KillingMeSoftly#MarchMadness #CoronaQuarantine pic.twitter.com/GWbPfy2HAs
Christina Bianco will be taking to twitter to post new #DivaMadness videos, the first of which was a battle between Celine Dion and Shirley Bassey singing Circle Of Life! Celine won that round, but who will be the champion this time? Minnelli or LuPone?
Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon
