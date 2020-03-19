Christina Bianco Embodies Liza Minnelli in New #DivaMadness Challenge Video

Christina Bianco took to twitter today to post a new #DivaMadness challenge video! It's Liza Minnelli against Patti LuPone this latest round, with Bianco transforming into Liza, performing a pitch-perfect rendition of Killing Me Softly.

See the video below!

Christina Bianco will be taking to twitter to post new #DivaMadness videos, the first of which was a battle between Celine Dion and Shirley Bassey singing Circle Of Life! Celine won that round, but who will be the champion this time? Minnelli or LuPone?

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon





