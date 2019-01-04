Chita Rivera Postpones Feinstein's/54 Below Engagement

Feinstein's/54 Below announced this evening that a series of performances from Broadway legend Chita Rivera have been postponed due to illness.

Their Twitter account tweeted the announcement: "Chita Rivera's engagement has been postponed to May 27, 28, 30, 31, and June 1 & 4. Ms. Rivera is on doctor-ordered vocal rest due to issues resulting from a virus. Our box office will contact ticket holders. We look forward to having Chita back & wish her a speedy recovery."

The one and only Chita Rivera will return to Feinstein's/54 Bellow with a unique solo concert event. The incomparable Broadway legend and two-time Tony Award winner will recreate signature moments from her illustrious career including numbers from West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Bye, Bye, Birdie, The Rink, and The Visit.

In addition to a special tribute to her dear friends John Kander & Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman, and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.

