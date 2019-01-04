Chita Rivera Postpones Feinstein's/54 Below Engagement

Jan. 4, 2019  

Chita Rivera Postpones Feinstein's/54 Below Engagement

Feinstein's/54 Below announced this evening that a series of performances from Broadway legend Chita Rivera have been postponed due to illness.

Their Twitter account tweeted the announcement: "Chita Rivera's engagement has been postponed to May 27, 28, 30, 31, and June 1 & 4. Ms. Rivera is on doctor-ordered vocal rest due to issues resulting from a virus. Our box office will contact ticket holders. We look forward to having Chita back & wish her a speedy recovery."

The one and only Chita Rivera will return to Feinstein's/54 Bellow with a unique solo concert event. The incomparable Broadway legend and two-time Tony Award winner will recreate signature moments from her illustrious career including numbers from West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Bye, Bye, Birdie, The Rink, and The Visit.

In addition to a special tribute to her dear friends John Kander & Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman, and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.

Related Articles






From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • VIDEO: On This Day, January 4- Happy Birthday, Dave Malloy!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, January 3- Happy Birthday, Telly Leung!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, January 2 - Happy Birthday, Beth Malone!
  • Sophie Okonedo, Thandie Newton and More Selected For New Year Honours 2019
  • VIDEO: On This Day, December 28- Remembering Debbie Reynolds
  • VIDEO: On This Day, December 27- Remembering Carrie Fisher

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE