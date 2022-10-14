Chip Zien And Ben Rimalower To Talk INTO THE WOODS Live At The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present a live podcast taping of Giants In The Sky: How Sondheim and Lapine Went Into The Woods featuring original Into The Woods star Chip Zien in conversation with Ben Rimalower on Sunday, October 23rd at 1:00pm. For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.

Chip Zien starred as the Baker in Into The Woods from the early workshop phase through the pre-Broadway run in San Diego, opening night at the Martin Beck and the landmark American Playhouse broadcast on PBS and home video. This candid conversation with Ben Rimalower promises an unparalleled look behind the scenes and between the lines. Giants in the Sky is produced by Broadway Podcast Network (Dori Berinstein, CEO/Alan Seales, CTO), the premier digital storytelling destination for everyone, everywhere who loves theatre and the performing arts.

CHIP ZIEN (Broadway) most recently seen as the bombastic Mr. Stopnick in The Roundabout's acclaimed production of Caroline, Or Change. He created the central role of the Baker in Sondheim/Lapine's award-winning Into The Woods and the role of Mendel in William Finn's highly decorated Falsettos. Also, It Shoulda Been You, The Big Knife, The People In The Picture, The Country Girl, Les Miserables, Grand Hotel, The Boys From Syracuse, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, All Over Town, and The Suicide, etc. (TV/FILM) Recently, the final season of "House of Cards" and HBO's "The Night Of". He has been a series regular and/or guested on well over 60 shows. An independent feature Simchas and Sorrows is now on the festival circuit. Mr. Zien (Librettist) The History of War was an invitee at NYMF. His one-man show, The Little Immigrant and a musical revue Travels with my Discontent presented by The Barrington Stage.

BEN RIMALOWER is the author and star of the long-running solo plays Bad with Money (The Advocate's #1 of 2014) and Patti Issues (New York Times Critics Pick, M.A.C. and Bistro Awards), available as a double audiobook on iTunes, Audible and Amazon, as well as host of the Broadwayworld/Broadway Podcast Network co-productions, Ben Rimalower's Broken Records and Next Year, Some Year. He writes the theatre column in Metrosource Magazine and is a frequent contributor to Vulture, Out, The Huffington Post, and Time Out New York, with past regular columns at Playbill, BroadwayWorld, and Decider. Ben directed Snoopy! (Symphony Space, starring Tony winners Sutton Foster and Christiane Borle), the Off-Broadway plays Joy (Actors Playhouse) and The Fabulous Life of a Size Zero (Daryl Roth/DR2 Theatre, starring Gillian Jacobs and Anna Chlumsky), and a slew of solo shows, most notably conceiving and directing Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches and subsequently producing Ghostlight Records' "Patti LuPone at Les Mouches." He is recognizable around the world for his four seasons on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" as the writer-director of Luann de Lesseps's record-breaking cross-country cabaret sensation, Countess And Friends. He also co-wrote de Lesseps's hit single, "Feelin' Jovani." Follow @benrimalower on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and visit benrimalower.com.

