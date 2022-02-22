Chicago Theatres, Like Broadway, Will Require Masks and Vaccinations

Earlier today, the League of Chicago Theaters announced that they will follow Broadway's lead in implementing mask and vaccine requirements for audience members until further notice. Though specific rules may vary by venue, theatregoers will be required to wear a mask throughout performances and provide a proof of vaccination or (for those exempt) a negative test result.

A statement from the League of Chicago Theaters: pic.twitter.com/qj9vI0VmtF - League of Chicago Theatres (@LoCTindustry) February 22, 2022

Currently, the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City require both masks and vaccines for all theatregoers through at least April 30, 2022.

The League of Chicago Theatres was founded in 1979 by a small group of theaters formerly known as the Off Loop Producers Association. Their mission was to enrich and sustain the economic and cultural life in Chicago by developing marketing, advocacy and information services to strengthen the operations of member theatres. It is currently made up of more than 60 venues in the Chicago area.