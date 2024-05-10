Chelsea Music Festival Unveils 2024 Composer-in-Residence Ania Vu

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chelsea Music Festival is thrilled to announce its 2024 Composer-in-Residence Ania Vu. The Chelsea Music Festival, "Connecting the Dots," will weave compositions by Vu throughout the 2024 Festival on June 21, 24, 26, and 28, 2024, including two pieces for solo piano that the composer will perform herself on June 21 and 26, and a world premiere on June 28! Festival tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

For more information, visit https://www.chelseamusicfestival.org/2024/connectingthedots.

Multi-award winning composer and pianist, Vu, of Vietnamese descent, was born and raised in Poland and currently works as lecturer in composition at the University of Chicago. Her cross-cultural background strongly influences her music, which explores the interplay between sound properties of words and their meanings, the ways musical energy relates to form, and questions our notions of time.

Vu has received recognition and fellowships from ASCAP, the American Opera Project, Copland House, Tanglewood, the Boston New Music Initiative, and the I-Park Foundation. Her work has been performed by the New Fromm players, the Grossman Ensemble, DanceWorks Chicago, the Mannes American Composers Ensemble (MACE), the Daedalus and Mivos spring quartets, among others.

2024 CHELSEA MUSIC FESTIVAL LINE-UP

Connecting the Dots- 15th Season Opening Night

Friday, June 21 at 7pm at Genesis House, 40A 10th Ave, NYC

World Premiere of A Night at Birdland by composer Nicky Sohn performed by WindSync

Featuring Aizuri Quartet, pianist Andrea Lam, violinist Max Tan

Chamber works by John Williams & Tebogo Monnakgotla & Ania Vu

Performance of Dancing Stars by Augusta Read Thomas with conductor Ken-David Masur

Patitucci & Friends - Jazz, Song & Chamber Music

Monday, June 24 at 7pm at High Line Nine, 507 W. 27th Street, NYC

Jazz bassist John Patitucci and pianist Renee Rosnes

Austrian duo baritone Daniel Gutmann (prize winner at Elīna Garanča's ZukunftsStimmen) & pianist Maximilian Kromer (International Brahms Competition winner) performing songs by Schumann (from their latest CD) and Ania Vu

Featuring pianist Robert Fleitz (1st Prize in 2022 John Cage Award)

Reception curated by Chef Rachel Snyder

Completed Resonances- Vu, Beranek, Fauré & Smetana

Wednesday, June 26 at 7pm at Czech Center, 321 E. 73rd Street, NYC

World Premiere commissioned by the Festival by Czech composer Jacob Beranek featuring soprano Marisa Karchin and pianist Robert Fleitz

Solo piano work by Ania Vu performed by Vu herself

Piano Trio in G Minor by Bedřich Smetana (200th anniversary) performed by pianist Andrea Lam, violinist Max Tan, and cellist Angela Lee

Piano Quartet No. 2 in G minor by Gabriel Fauré (100th anniversary of his death)

Reimagined Gems- Vignettes Across Time

Friday, June 28 at 7pm at St. Paul's German Church, 315 W. 22nd Street, NYC

Festival Pre-Concert Talk (6pm) with Dr. Jessica Phillips-Silver (Growing Brains)

Featuring Harlem Quartet performing Caroline Shaw and Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel

World Premiere by Ania Vu featuring soprano Marisa Karchin

Pieces from trumpet player Caleb Hudson's 2024 album, Nothing Less, including Corelli arrangements

Reception curated by Chef Rachel Snyder

All programming subject to change