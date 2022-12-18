Chelsea Community Church Hosts 48th CANDLELIGHT CAROL SERVICE with Special Guest Karen Mason
The nondenominational Chelsea Community Church's 48th annual Candlelight Carol Service will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 6 PM.
The nondenominational Chelsea Community Church's 48th annual Candlelight Carol Service will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 6 PM. In addition to scripture and choir singing, Broadway, cabaret and recording star, Karen Mason, will read A Visit from St. Nicholas.
There's choir and congregational singing of old favorites and new recordings of hymns and carols, with Choir Director Larry J. Long and organist Christopher Houlihan. Additionally, every year there is a pause in the service to honor Clement Clarke Moore, a man who is important to the history of the church and was an important benefactor to the Chelsea community. Guest reader Karen Mason has starred in theatre, television, and concerts, including Broadway roles in Mamma Mia, Hairspray and Sunset Boulevard. She has sung in concert halls and cabarets all over the world. Her numerous CDs have won multiple awards, including a 1998 Emmy for the song Hold Me.
The Chelsea Community Church is a lay-led nondenominational Christian congregation established in 1975 whose core mission, reflected in its name, is to cultivate a sense of community This seasonal service has always attracted a full house of worshipers and celebrants, becoming an anticipated and important part of Chelsea's holiday season. People who no longer live in Chelsea, or even New York City, often plan to return just to attend the service.
The Candlelight Carol Service is more than just a Christmas concert. It's an example of what makes Chelsea Community Church such a unique place. It exists to meet the needs of its members and the community around it. Everything that happens at Chelsea Community Church is the result of the work of its members. The worship service, special events like the CCS, and in the past the Blessing of the Animals, Music in Chelsea and many other special events and services, all were created by its members for its members and for the community.
As to Clement Clarke Moore, in 1822 he wrote the poem that gives us our modern version of Santa Claus. He also donated the land for St. Peter's Episcopal Church, where CCC meets, and he donated his apple orchard to be home of the General Theological Seminary, where he taught Hebrew and Greek literature. He led the development of Chelsea as a garden suburb. The character of the neighborhood today with its small, stately brownstones with setbacks to allow for gardens owes much to Moore's skill and sensitivity in urban planning.
There is both in-person and streaming online via Facebook and YouTube. For those attending, masks and proof of vaccination are required.
The Candlelight Carol Service is free but an offering will be received and donations are welcome via Venmo/PayPal to chelseachurchgiving@gmail.com
Visit the new website at www.chelseacommunitychurch.org
Chelsea Community Church is located at 346 West 20th Street, New York, NY
