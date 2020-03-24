BWW Social

Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr


Check Out Week 1 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 2!

Article Pixel Mar. 24, 2020  

There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their artwork from week 1's favorite costume challenge.

This week's theme is: Favorite Lyrics!

We know being quarantined and social distancing can come with more downtime than we're used to, so why not spend it drawing? We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!

Get to drawing!

While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!

This is my #bwayworldfanart contribution for the favorite costumes theme this week. Of course, this is Bradley Dean's Monsieur André costume from Phantom of the Opera.

A post shared by Kelly Phillips (@dreadpiraterose) on Mar 17, 2020 at 10:34am PDT

Digital painting of Holly Anne Hull, the actual Christine Daaè in the U.K. tour of "The Phantom of the Opera" ? Swipe to see the details . . . @hollyannehull @phantomopera @killiandonnelly1984 @procreate @phantombway @andrewlloydwebber @officialbroadwayworld . . . #bwayworldfanart #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #phantombway #phantomlondon #broadway #westend #musicofthenight #andrewllyodwebber #erikdestler #christinedaae #musicaltheatre #musical #digitaldrawing #art #artwork #portrait #procreate #artistsoninstagram #phanart #illustration #illustrator #photoshop #sketchbook #fanart #fanartfriday #fanartist #drawing #fandom

A post shared by Federica Grazioli (@the_icablu_art) on Mar 23, 2020 at 5:18am PDT

If she's THAT sexy then why did she loose her head tho? Anne's costume is one of my favorite musical theatre costumes, and the new broadway earrings OOOF all the costume updates are fantastic On a different note it's so sad that the queens didn't get to have their broadway opening yet, but we'll get to see them on their absolute crowning glory soon enough How's everyone doing with your social distancing?? Just curious. Take care and listen to show tunes ;) #SIXFanArt #sixfanart #sixthemusical #sixthemusicalmemes #sixthemusicalfanart #musical #broadway #westend #queenofengland #queen #queens #queendom #musicaltheatre #henryviii #anneboleyn #hamilton #deh #bmc #catherineofaragon #katherinehoward #anneofcleves #catherineparr #art #fanart #bwayworldfanart #sixbroadway #playbillfanart

A post shared by Susana Lopez (@draw_susy_draw) on Mar 22, 2020 at 6:31pm PDT

Day 320: "You forgot your scarf." Trying the #BwayWorldFanArt challenge. This week is "favorite costume" and, while I have many, I decided on the Baker's Wife from the 1987 Into The Woods played by Joanna Gleason. #365DaysOfArt #art #artist #artistsoninstagram #artoninstagram #digitalart #procreateart #IntoTheWoods

A post shared by Jared (he/him) (@jaredrlopatin) on Mar 22, 2020 at 1:42pm PDT

I decided to do the #bwayworldfanart challenge, and drew my favorite Broadway costume: Christine's Masquerade Dress from Phantom of the Opera, circa @aliewoldt! I absolutely adore this dress and would love to actually see it in person someday! As a costume designer, this dress always made my heart happy. The background is a free to use image of the Paris Opera House stairs! ??? What's your favorite Broadway costume? ??? #bwayworld #broadway #broadwayshutdown #broadwayfanart #broadway #musical #broadwaymusicalfanart #phantomoftheopera #christinedaae #aliewoldt #parisoperahouse #art #artist #artwork #musicalfanart #fanart #drawing #doodle #illustration #sketch #costume #costumedesigner #costumerendering #theatre #theater #nyc #illustrator #painttoolsai #masquerade

A post shared by Andrea Lynn (@andrea_lynn_artwork) on Mar 22, 2020 at 3:58am PDT

Such a pitty that quoting Leviticus she'll end up kiddy-less all her life :( F Of course I was going to draw the new broadway costumes, duh. I decided to post them as I go because I have nothing to post, come along as I end up regreting this choice in like to weeks, watch me procastinate drawing the third queen and not posting anything as to not break the flow of my feed ?? #SIXFanArt #sixfanart #sixthemusical #sixthemusicalmemes #sixthemusicalfanart #musical #broadway #westend #queenofengland #queen #queens #queendom #musicaltheatre #henryviii #anneboleyn #hamilton #deh #bmc #catherineofaragon #janeseymour #katherinehoward #anneofcleves #catherineparr #art #fanart #bwayworldfanart #sixbroadway

A post shared by Susana Lopez (@draw_susy_draw) on Mar 3, 2020 at 8:16pm PST

My entry for the #bwayworldfanart challenge ?? theme is "costumes"... and to quote the musical here: "There is a price for best costume. We always win!" ? Come on, what's better than Roger and Carmen's costumes in The Producers? I love that musical to pieces and haven't drawn them in a while... a state I desperately need to change cause, come on... Roger Debris is hilarious and Carmen (my love! Always!!) is just the best part ??? sooo here we go... it was fun to draw and at least pulled me out of that art block-thing for a while. #artoftheday #art #artwork #artistsoninstagram #illustration #sketch_daily #sketchbook #instagramart #instaart #fanart #artwork #comic #broadway #musical #musicaltheatre #theproducers #melbrooks #carmenghia #rogerdebris #garybeach #rogerbart #keepitgay #crystlerbuilding

A post shared by Franscesca Lane (@lobbylane) on Mar 20, 2020 at 4:38pm PDT

It's not the best but I am not good at drawing #bwayworldfanart

A post shared by Muscial Addict (@rich.set.a.fire_) on

#BwayWorldFanArt Of course my lovely Prima Donna!!

A post shared by lizzyohohoho (@lizzyohohoho) on



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)

Met Opera Adds New Titles and Extended Viewing Hours For Streaming Productions
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)

Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Announces Broadway Closing
The producers of the Broadway revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? announced today that the production will not open when Broadwa... (read more)

WATCH: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have ann... (read more)

Watch Ziegfeld Theater's NEWSIES in ASL Online Now!
Ziegfeld Theater has filmed its production of Newsies, performed in both English and American Sign Language (ASL). The production is available to watc... (read more)