Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Check Out Week 1 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 2!
There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their artwork from week 1's favorite costume challenge.
This week's theme is: Favorite Lyrics!
We know being quarantined and social distancing can come with more downtime than we're used to, so why not spend it drawing? We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to drawing!
While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!
actually love all the costumes in Moulin Rouge! the musical#BwayWorldFanArt @BroadwayWorld pic.twitter.com/lC0wYwSe7H- eoe?a??KiRiNatsU (@_KiRiNatsU_) March 20, 2020
#BwayWorldFanArt Week 1 theme: favorite costume!- Eka_42 (@42_eka) March 17, 2020
Ofc Elsa's #letitgo dress! The change moment was amazing aoe?? aoe?
Draw @CaissieLevy 's performance at TONY awarda??i??@BroadwayWorld pic.twitter.com/oQor4RfNlz
Hey guys! so @officialbroadwayworld is doing a fan art contest! since that's kinda what my account is... here's my post for today. today's theme is "Favorite Costume" and i LOVE the six costumes!! (I tagged whoever is "wearing the costume" so don't get mad at me for not tagging every single queen ever... I LOVE THEM ALLL #bwayworldfanart #favoritecostume
A post shared by I draw playbills (@i_drawplaybills) on Mar 17, 2020 at 9:30am PDT
This is my #bwayworldfanart contribution for the favorite costumes theme this week. Of course, this is Bradley Dean's Monsieur André costume from Phantom of the Opera.
A post shared by Kelly Phillips (@dreadpiraterose) on Mar 17, 2020 at 10:34am PDT
| #bwayworldfanart // Week 1 : Fav Costume. This is way out of my style of what I post on here but this is indeed my Favorite Costume out of The production of Poto! I absolutely love the design of it and the colors are so pretty! This costume is performed in Masquerade by one of the Ballet Dancers. I wanted to pay attention to the Design of the costume, there are multiple Designs of this costume but I tried my best to Create it! |
A post shared by Jamie| 16 | Phangirl Artist a?- (@phantomirror) on Mar 17, 2020 at 2:15pm PDT
#bwayworldfanart Theme: favorite outfit I am pretty sure the only thing that is keeping me going right now is the moulin rouge soundtrack. #moulinrouge#moulinrougebway#fanart#karenolivo#satine#art#drawing#digitalart
A post shared by Hey.... (@crazydrawersdream) on Mar 17, 2020 at 2:27pm PDT
All You Wanna Do ? Drawing of @aimieatkinson as K Howard in @sixthemusical. She is one of my favorite queens. Please tag @aimieatkinson and @sixthemusical in the comments #six #broadwayart #broadway #sixthemusical #sixfanart #broadwayfanart #sixthemusicalfanart #young_artists_help #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Dita (@ditaguptaart) on Feb 26, 2020 at 1:10pm PST
? Dancing bears, painted wings, things I almost remember... ? a?? a?? This show is so gorgeous and I can't wait to be back today ?a?? a??a?? #nailart #handpaintednails #naildesigns #nailingbroadway #nailedit #broadwaynails #broadway #broadwaymusicals #theatre #musicaltheatre #fanart #painting #nyc #pretty #anastasiamuaical #anastasiatour a??a??a??a??a??a??a??#bwayworldfanart Made by @maddiejantzi
A post shared by Nailing Broadway (@nailingbroadway) on Jan 11, 2020 at 8:19am PST
Still very much in process! Here is my Moulin Rouge Satine inspired handmade bodice and tails finally on the mannequin, more sequins and fastenings to go . . . @moulinrougebway @moulinrougewardrobe @moulinmusicaluk #bwayworldfanart #satine #moulinrougebway #costumemaker #costumemaking #theatre #theatrical #costumeconstruction #costumeproduction #seamstress #fashion
A post shared by Eleanor Banasik (@eleanor_costume) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:02pm PDT
@officialbroadwayworld 's art prompt for this week is favorite costume in a broadway show,, and ngl I'm obsessed with all of Gretchen's fits and this one is the best!! I might draw some other ones lol I guess we will see
A post shared by Angelica Nyneave (@pxndlife) on Mar 19, 2020 at 9:40am PDT
Week one of @officialbroadwayworld 's Broadwayworld Fan Art Challenge #bwayworldfanart This weeks theme is Favorite Costumes. I couldn't pick one- so I did 5 ?
A post shared by Chloe Peters (@chloe_draws1229) on Mar 22, 2020 at 2:08pm PDT
Digital painting of Holly Anne Hull, the actual Christine Daaè in the U.K. tour of "The Phantom of the Opera" ? Swipe to see the details . . . @hollyannehull @phantomopera @killiandonnelly1984 @procreate @phantombway @andrewlloydwebber @officialbroadwayworld . . . #bwayworldfanart #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #phantombway #phantomlondon #broadway #westend #musicofthenight #andrewllyodwebber #erikdestler #christinedaae #musicaltheatre #musical #digitaldrawing #art #artwork #portrait #procreate #artistsoninstagram #phanart #illustration #illustrator #photoshop #sketchbook #fanart #fanartfriday #fanartist #drawing #fandom
A post shared by Federica Grazioli (@the_icablu_art) on Mar 23, 2020 at 5:18am PDT
Elphaba from Wicked - - - {tags} #bwayworldfanart #fanart #wicked #wickedthemusical #broadway #elphaba #art #artist #artistsoninstagram #artistsofinstagram #copic #copicmarkers #chameleonmarkers #bianyo #shuttleart #sketchbook #alcholmarkers #paint #wickedfanart
A post shared by Savannah (@savannah.j.13) on Mar 22, 2020 at 7:23pm PDT
My favorite costume would probably have to be Glinda's dress from Wicked because it's so pretty! I also love ball gowns! ? #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Ari (@hunbun_arty) on Mar 22, 2020 at 7:00pm PDT
If she's THAT sexy then why did she loose her head tho? Anne's costume is one of my favorite musical theatre costumes, and the new broadway earrings OOOF all the costume updates are fantastic On a different note it's so sad that the queens didn't get to have their broadway opening yet, but we'll get to see them on their absolute crowning glory soon enough How's everyone doing with your social distancing?? Just curious. Take care and listen to show tunes ;) #SIXFanArt #sixfanart #sixthemusical #sixthemusicalmemes #sixthemusicalfanart #musical #broadway #westend #queenofengland #queen #queens #queendom #musicaltheatre #henryviii #anneboleyn #hamilton #deh #bmc #catherineofaragon #katherinehoward #anneofcleves #catherineparr #art #fanart #bwayworldfanart #sixbroadway #playbillfanart
A post shared by Susana Lopez (@draw_susy_draw) on Mar 22, 2020 at 6:31pm PDT
Day 320: "You forgot your scarf." Trying the #BwayWorldFanArt challenge. This week is "favorite costume" and, while I have many, I decided on the Baker's Wife from the 1987 Into The Woods played by Joanna Gleason. #365DaysOfArt #art #artist #artistsoninstagram #artoninstagram #digitalart #procreateart #IntoTheWoods
A post shared by Jared (he/him) (@jaredrlopatin) on Mar 22, 2020 at 1:42pm PDT
I haven't done much digital art (besides the playbills) for a while now! This is for @officialbroadwayworld #bwayworldfanart . Finally decided to do some @sixthemusical fan art! @sixbroadway for the best costumes Tony! and thank you @six.costumes for the really great references! • • • [Tags] #drawing #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitaldrawing #six #sixthemusical #sixbroadway #anneboleyn #anneboleynsix #sixfanart #broadwayfanart
A post shared by @ mayass.art on Mar 22, 2020 at 9:56am PDT
I decided to do the #bwayworldfanart challenge, and drew my favorite Broadway costume: Christine's Masquerade Dress from Phantom of the Opera, circa @aliewoldt! I absolutely adore this dress and would love to actually see it in person someday! As a costume designer, this dress always made my heart happy. The background is a free to use image of the Paris Opera House stairs! ??? What's your favorite Broadway costume? ??? #bwayworld #broadway #broadwayshutdown #broadwayfanart #broadway #musical #broadwaymusicalfanart #phantomoftheopera #christinedaae #aliewoldt #parisoperahouse #art #artist #artwork #musicalfanart #fanart #drawing #doodle #illustration #sketch #costume #costumedesigner #costumerendering #theatre #theater #nyc #illustrator #painttoolsai #masquerade
A post shared by Andrea Lynn (@andrea_lynn_artwork) on Mar 22, 2020 at 3:58am PDT
Here's my best attempt at my favorite costume: the Il Muto ballet dresses from Act 1 of @phantombway @phantomopera and @phantomtour - which absolutely steal the show. #bwayworldfanart #idkanymore #isecretlywantafullversionoftheilmutoballet #wherebuquetdoesnotgethanged #butohwell #spoileralert #hedoesa??i??
A post shared by Candy Cao (@candyn_ksh) on Mar 22, 2020 at 3:45am PDT
Anastasia a??i??aoe? @christyaltomare @anastasiabway #art #watercolors #pearlescentwatercolor #pencil #anastasia #reddress #bigred #anya #fanastasias #anastasiamusical #anastasiathemusical #bwayworldfanart #broadwayfanart #fanart
A post shared by @ purpleroses_art on Mar 21, 2020 at 9:25pm PDT
It was absolutely impossible to choose just one Favorite Costume... so here's my top 3. #Beetlejuice, #CaptBeverleyBass, and #Hades. My submission for @officialbroadwayworld's #bwayworldfanart! - - - - - - - @jenncolella @brightmankind @pagepatrick @realpaigedavis @beverleybass @beetlejuicebway @hadestown @wecomefromaway #ComeFromAway #beetlejuicebroadway #hadestown #broadway #bway #musicaltheatre #musical #bwaymusical #costume #costumes #broadwaymusicals #broadwayart #nyc #newyork #newyorkcity #theatre #fanart #fan #doodle #doodles #doodlesofinstagram #beetlejuicefanart #jenncolella #alexbrightman #patrickpage
A post shared by ForTheLoveOfBroadway (@4theloveofbway) on Mar 21, 2020 at 4:24pm PDT
That hat that Marguerite wears is possibly one of my favorite costume pieces ever. #bwayworldfanart #margueriteblakeney #thescarletpimpernel #thescarletpimpernelmusical #thescarletpimpernelfanart #theatre #musicaltheatre #musical #musicals #broadway #broadwaymusicals #theatre #theatredrawings #lovetheatre #theatrefanart#theatrekid #musicalfandoms #fandom #fanart #art #drawing #pencildrawing
A post shared by StageScribbles (@stage_scribbles) on Mar 21, 2020 at 2:29pm PDT
That hat that Marguerite wears is possibly one of my favorite costume pieces ever. #bwayworldfanart #margueriteblakeney #thescarletpimpernel #thescarletpimpernelmusical #thescarletpimpernelfanart #theatre #musicaltheatre #musical #musicals #broadway #broadwaymusicals #theatre #theatredrawings #lovetheatre #theatrefanart#theatrekid #musicalfandoms #fandom #fanart #art #drawing #pencildrawing
A post shared by StageScribbles (@stage_scribbles) on Mar 21, 2020 at 2:29pm PDT
Great comet really had the best costumes! (and ... well, everything else, i'm still saltyyy). Here's @kennedycaughell and @glambergray for the #bwayworldfanart ! This is the first time in a long time i've used pencils instead of pastels for the face and i really gotta work on blending haha . . #broadway #broadwayfanart #broadwayworldfanart #greatcomet #greatcometof1812 #natashapierreandthegreatcometof1812 #gracemclean #ambergray #greatcometart #greatcometfanart
A post shared by Agnes (@pizza24601) on Mar 21, 2020 at 10:04am PDT
?Comments and reshares are highly appreciated!! ? Halo So today I drew one of the sweetest Howard's ever @courtneymonsma in the new Broadway costumes!! I love her sm! She's so talented, beautiful singer an overall amazing lol ? Hope you like it and I would really appreciate it if you could tag her! ° #sixthemusical #six #broadway #katherine #howard #katherinehoward #westend #sixaustralia #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by @ brichuleka on Mar 16, 2020 at 3:37pm PDT
Such a pitty that quoting Leviticus she'll end up kiddy-less all her life :( F Of course I was going to draw the new broadway costumes, duh. I decided to post them as I go because I have nothing to post, come along as I end up regreting this choice in like to weeks, watch me procastinate drawing the third queen and not posting anything as to not break the flow of my feed ?? #SIXFanArt #sixfanart #sixthemusical #sixthemusicalmemes #sixthemusicalfanart #musical #broadway #westend #queenofengland #queen #queens #queendom #musicaltheatre #henryviii #anneboleyn #hamilton #deh #bmc #catherineofaragon #janeseymour #katherinehoward #anneofcleves #catherineparr #art #fanart #bwayworldfanart #sixbroadway
A post shared by Susana Lopez (@draw_susy_draw) on Mar 3, 2020 at 8:16pm PST
Day 27 Coat But like ALL of the coats in great comet are ??? #greatcomet #greatcometof1812 #greatcometbway #natashapierreandthegreatcometof1812 #deneebenton #joshgroban #broadway #bway #musicaltheatre #sketch #ink #fanart #art #inkdrawing #inktober #inktober2019 #inktobermexico #bmc #heathers #sixthemusical #six #hamilton #davemalloy #ghostquartet #ambergray #hadestown #aarontveit #moulinrouge #benplatt #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Susana Lopez (@draw_susy_draw) on Oct 30, 2019 at 10:34pm PDT
Heather Chandler costume concepts! Wanted to try something new ? For #BwayWorldFanArt ! (Inspired by @alexislederart ^^)
A post shared by @ sophia_a.art on Mar 20, 2020 at 8:47pm PDT
My entry for the #bwayworldfanart challenge ?? theme is "costumes"... and to quote the musical here: "There is a price for best costume. We always win!" ? Come on, what's better than Roger and Carmen's costumes in The Producers? I love that musical to pieces and haven't drawn them in a while... a state I desperately need to change cause, come on... Roger Debris is hilarious and Carmen (my love! Always!!) is just the best part ??? sooo here we go... it was fun to draw and at least pulled me out of that art block-thing for a while. #artoftheday #art #artwork #artistsoninstagram #illustration #sketch_daily #sketchbook #instagramart #instaart #fanart #artwork #comic #broadway #musical #musicaltheatre #theproducers #melbrooks #carmenghia #rogerdebris #garybeach #rogerbart #keepitgay #crystlerbuilding
A post shared by Franscesca Lane (@lobbylane) on Mar 20, 2020 at 4:38pm PDT
Two posts today because the first one wasn't a proper post ? @officialbroadwayworld announced they were holding a fanart contest for your favorite musical costume and I knew I had to join!! I seriously love Anna of cleves outfit from six, it's so cute!!! - Also I had no idea what her chair looked like so I kinda just made it up ?? - I hope the background isn't too dark for my feed ?? - Tags: #bwayworldfanart #six #sixthemusical #annaofcleves #getdown #imthequeenofthecastle #queen #queendom #sixthemusicalfanart #musicaltheatre #musical #musicaltheatre #musicalfanart #fanart #ibispaintx #art #digitalart
A post shared by ? Cabbabby aoe? (@thatpinkbrick) on Mar 20, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT
Anastasia's Finale Gown is one of my favorite costumes on broadway by far. It was stunning to see @christyaltomare wearing it on stage when i got to see the show last year! Anastasia costume designer, Linda Cho, is a genius. #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Nora's Eyeballs (@my.eyeballs) on Mar 20, 2020 at 11:24am PDT
"Stay Sane inside Insanity " - Columbia week 1 : favourite costume , Columbia's iconic costume from the rocky horror ? #bwayworldfanart @officialbroadwayworld @littlenellcampbell @tylanurden
A post shared by Ashley-jordan Ellis (@ashley_jordan_bean) on Mar 19, 2020 at 10:52pm PDT
"There's nothing that can stop you from becoming populer-lar" #bwayworldfanart Glinda chiquita ??? . . . . . . #wicked #wickedmusical #glinda #elphaba #galinda #defyinggravity #pink #bway #broadway #musicaltheatre #musicaltheater #procreate #fanart #wickedfanart #chibi #illustration #illust #characterdesign #digitalart #digitalartist #instaart #instaartist #artwork #dibujos #kk
A post shared by Dacy Luna (@dacy_luna) on Mar 19, 2020 at 11:42am PDT
a?oei??One short day in the emerald city! a??i?? • #art #broadway #broadwaymusical #theatre #theatrekid #theatrelife #wicked #wickedthemusical #idinamenzel #kristenchenoweth #glindathegoodwitch #originalcharacter #artistsoninstagram #illustration #artist #drawing #draw #sketchbook #characterdesign #sketchbook #sketchart #photography #drawings #charachters #design #illustrations #broadwayworld #broadwayworldfanart #arts #playbill #bwayworldfanart @idinamenzel @kchenoweth @wicked_musical @officialbroadwayworld @playbill
A post shared by PinkTigerStudios (@pinktigerdrawing) on Mar 19, 2020 at 6:44am PDT
Hey guys! so @officialbroadwayworld is doing a fan art contest! since that's kinda what my account is... here's my post for today. today's theme is "Favorite Costume" and i LOVE the six costumes!! (I tagged whoever is "wearing the costume" so don't get mad at me for not tagging every single queen ever... I LOVE THEM ALLL #bwayworldfanart #favoritecostume
@taylorimanjones is an absolute icon and I just had to draw her as Princess from Emojiland. I'm super excited for the cast recording to come out this week ?? This is messy but just wanted to appreciate the queen that Taylor is ? #emojilandmusical #musicals #drawing #fanart #instaart #artistsoninstagram #bwayworldfanart
lydia! this costume is a nightmare to draw #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #beetlejuicebeetlejuicebeetlejuice #beetlejuicemusical #beetlejuicefanart #lydiadeetz #lydiabeetlejuice #broadway #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #musicalfanart #broadwayfanart #fanart #fanartist #bwayworldfanart
Might start posting some of my art instead of keeping it all to my stories. Anyway here's just a fun piece I did of the Turn Off The Dark Spidey suit for the #bwayworldfanart thing. Yes this is my favourite broadway costume. And yes I am biased but I love the new things the late costume designer Eiko Ishioka made to this classic. @reevecarney was also an amazing Spider-Man and Peter Parker. #spidermanart #spiderman #turnoffthedark #broadway #musicals #bway #broadwayart #bwayart #musicalart #fanart #marvel #marvelart
#BWAYWORLDFANART :Favorite Costume My favorite costume was worn by Anna in 'The King and I'm Here I show my pastel drawing of @kelliohara as well as @lauramichellekelly wearing that dress. I also liked the dress that @janinedavita wore in 'Finding Neverland's #pasteldrawing #charcoaldrawing #coloredpencildrawing #KelliOhara #LauraMicheleKelly #janinedavita #BwayWorld #FanArtFriday
My entry for @officialbroadwayworld 's fan art contest! This week's theme is Favourite Costume- I've always loved the ensemble costumes from Wicked so I decided to give it a go. (Also might as well say happy belated St. Patrick's Day, what with all the green) ? ? @wickeduk @wicked_musical ? ? #wicked #wickedmusical #wickeduk #broadway #broadwayworld #favouritecostume #BwayWorldFanArt #fanart #ensemble #costume #bway #musicals #westend #digitalart #ibispaintx #ibispaint
I haven't done anything with markers in awhile XP I decided to design my own version of the Red Death outfit inspired by POTO! (Also the clocks inspired by the Original "Masque of the Red Death" story by Edgar Allen Poe) #bwayworldfanart #edgarallanpoe #masqueofthereddeath
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)
Met Opera Adds New Titles and Extended Viewing Hours For Streaming Productions
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Announces Broadway Closing
The producers of the Broadway revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? announced today that the production will not open when Broadwa... (read more)
WATCH: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have ann... (read more)
Watch Ziegfeld Theater's NEWSIES in ASL Online Now!
Ziegfeld Theater has filmed its production of Newsies, performed in both English and American Sign Language (ASL). The production is available to watc... (read more)