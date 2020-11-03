Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix The Lion King Challenge!
In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for The Lion King below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Falsettos!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
The Lion King: I thought I'd try something different today. I pulled a picture of Rfiki into MS Paint and used the paint tool to color over and stylize it. It was harder than I thought it would be (and it took forever to do it), but it was a ton of fun! #BWWRemixTheLionKing #TheLionKing #Rafiki #Broadway #Disney @thelionking @disney @officialbroadwayworld
And some of us soar to the stars (Drawing Process -> link in bio) #thelionking #lionkinhthemusical #lionking #lion #king #draw #sketch #pencildrawing #musical #musicaltheatre #pencil #drawing #art #painting #ilustration #dibujo #instaart #fanart #creative #artwork #artgallery #handmade #drawings #artistic #fineart #arte #artist #artoninstagram #artoftheday #bwwremixthelionking
