Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Jagged Little Pill Challenge!
In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for Jagged Little Pill below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Rent!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
I drew Mary Jane and Frankie Healy from Jagged Little Pill because I love this cast and I miss this cast and you better believe when broadway opens back up I'm going to go see this! ? - - - #maryjanehealy #frankiehealy #jaggedlittlepill #jaggedlittlepillthemusical #jaggedlittlepillart #jaggedlittlebroadway #celiarosegooding #elizabethstanley #bwwremixjaggedlittlepill #nyc #broadway #musicaltheatre
A post shared by Broadway art (@artofbway) on Jun 28, 2020 at 8:40am PDT
?What's your favorite song from the Jagged Little Pill musical? When @jaggedlittlepill was announced, my 90s kid heart was thrilled. I was not disappointed! The cast is brilliant, the story is poignant, and the music is nostalgic. Loved doing this week's #bwwremixjaggedlittlepill because it gave me a chance to put @alanis's extremely relevant words on a piece of art (plus a message of my own ?). My favorite from the musical is Unprodigal Daughter. It resonates well with me♥i?? • • • • #broadway #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #broadwayworld #bway #bwaymusical #bwayworldfanart #bwayforblm #bwaymusicals #jaggedlittlepill #jaggedlittlebroadway #jaggedlittlepillthemusical #jaggedlittlepillart #jaggedlittlepillmusical #allireallywant #alanismorissette
A post shared by Gabrielle (@gabzleftbrain) on Oct 5, 2020 at 1:43pm PDT
