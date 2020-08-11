Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
#BwayWorldFanArt
Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt

Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Heathers Challenge!

Article Pixel

In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.

Aug. 11, 2020  

We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.

Check out last week's submissions for Heathers below!

Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Hamilton!

The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

Get to drawing!

While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!

Heathers musical drawing for @officialbroadwayworld #bwwremixheathers

A post shared by StarKid ? (@scarlett_the_starkid) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:42am PDT

Heads up JD I'm a dead girl walking! My entry for #bwwremixheathers

A post shared by ♡︎?????♡︎ (@drawing_from_the_refuge) on Aug 6, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You