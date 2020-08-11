Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Heathers Challenge!
In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for Heathers below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Hamilton!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
Heathers bookmarks • • • #art #fanart #broadwayfanart #broadway #broadwaymusicals #musicaltheatre #musicaltheater #musicaltheatrelife #heathers #theheathers #heathersmusical #heathersthemusical #heatherchandler #heathermcnamara #heatherduke #heatherchandlerfanart #heathermcnamarafanart #heatherdukefanart #heathersfanart #jessicakeenanwynn #ellemclemore #alicelee #heathersart #bookmarkart #bookmarks #bookmark #bwwremixheathers
A post shared by kaye•lau (@kayepegasus) on Feb 5, 2019 at 4:08am PST
our love is god?? this is the 8th piece out of 22 of my @heathersmusical series! i started it two weeks ago but finished it in four hours today bc i just got back from london
A post shared by ???? (@dead_girl_drawing) on Jul 15, 2019 at 1:31pm PDT
the parallels in our love is god and seventeen cause me physical pain. they're brilliant but my heart? this is like 9/22 of @heathersmusical songs? #heathersmusical
A post shared by ???? (@dead_girl_drawing) on Jul 17, 2019 at 4:28pm PDT
Heathers playbill based off the mean girls playbill #heathersart #meangirlsart #playbillart #heathers #heathersmusical #meangirls #meangirlsmusical #playbill @heathersmusical @meangirlsbway @playbill #bwwremixheathers @officialbroadwayworld
A post shared by @ broadwaymusicalqueen on Jan 3, 2020 at 2:47pm PST
My OTP from Heathers, Heather McNamara and Veronica!! ?? #heathers #heronica #heatherandveronica #heathermcnamaraandveronica #art #fanart #heathersfanart #copicmarkers #musicals #musicalfanart @heathersmusical @barrettweed @ellemclemore #afflmt #ship #otp #lesbian #bisexual #lgbtq #lgbtqart #lgbtqartist #wlw #heathermcnamarafanart #heathermcnamara #veronicasawyer #lesbianship #couple #pride #girl #drawingoftheday #artist #girls #girl #bwwremixheathers @officialbroadwayworld
A post shared by ?Kiwi Drawings ? (@kiwi.cactusdraws) on Mar 27, 2020 at 1:50pm PDT
I did a redraw of the heathers the musical cover album. I'm gonna be taking a break from instagram for a few weeks. I'll be back soon ? #heathers #heathersmusical #heathersthemusicalfanart #heatherchandler #heatherchandlerfanart #heatherduke #heatherdukefanart #heathermcnamara #heathermcnamarafanart #musical #musicalfanart #bwwremixheathers
A post shared by Black lives matter (@sarart.b) on Jun 30, 2020 at 7:24pm PDT
Reposting this hoop in honor of 7/11 day! I've received so much love on this hoop, and I'm extremely grateful! This was one of my favorite hoops so here's a Throwback! Happy 7/11 everyone! . . . . . . . #embroidery #embroideryart #embroiderydesign #embroideryflowers #embroideryhoop #embroiderypattern #embroiderylove #embroideryfloss #embroideryinstaguild #embroideryhoopart #embroideryhoops #heathers #heatherheatherandheather #heathersmusical #heathersthemusical #heathersfanart #7/11 #musicals #musicalfanart #broadwayfanart #modernembroidery #bwwremixheathers
A post shared by Hundred Acre Embroidery (@hundred_acre_embroidery) on Jul 11, 2020 at 12:27pm PDT
this is my painting for shine a light reprise.... which means i've painted something for every heather's song which has taken almost TWO YEARS!! i'm going to fix up some of the old ones tonight and then i'll post the set later!! this show means the world to me and i'm so excited for everyone to see them! ❤️ #heathersuk @charlottejaconelli
A post shared by ???? (@dead_girl_drawing) on Jul 24, 2020 at 10:48am PDT
lifeboat from @heathersmusical ⛵️? this is another repaint from my heather's series. i'm going to repaint fight for me and then i'll be able to post all 22 songs! #heathersuk
A post shared by ???? (@dead_girl_drawing) on Jul 30, 2020 at 12:35pm PDT
Playbill Paintings: entry 1?#bwwremixheathers
A post shared by @ peculiar.puff on Aug 4, 2020 at 11:12am PDT
A drawing I did for #bwwremixheathers ! An illustration for "Candy Store" #musical #musicaltheatre #musicaltheater #musicals #broadway #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #heathersmusical #heathers #fanart #illustration #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitaldrawing #digitalartwork #digitalartist #procreate #procreateart #procreateartist #procreateillustration #myart #art #artistsoninstagram #artwork #artist #myartwork #myartstyle #design #digitaldesign
A post shared by saco (@a_little_summer_wind) on Aug 4, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT
#bwwremixheathers modern version of Heathers:0
A post shared by @ finsta_retto on Aug 4, 2020 at 4:42pm PDT
Heathers musical drawing for @officialbroadwayworld #bwwremixheathers
A post shared by StarKid ? (@scarlett_the_starkid) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:42am PDT
This is for @officialbroadwayworld 's #bwwremixheathers Musical- Heathers Song- Beautiful #heathers #heathersmusical #musical #musicals #bway #bwaymusical #bwaymusicals #broadway #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #theatre #theater
A post shared by Broadway fanart ✌️ (@_just_a_broadway_fan_) on Aug 5, 2020 at 11:48am PDT
Did you have a brain tumour for breakfast? #bwwremixheathers ~? @officialbroadwayworld ? #heathers #heathersmusical #heathersmemes #heathersmovie #veronicasawyer #heathersfanart #jasondeanheathers #theatrememes #broadway #musicaltheatre #fanart #medibangpaint #medibangpaintpro #fanartist
A post shared by @ doot_sconlon on Aug 6, 2020 at 8:24am PDT
I always end up drawing Dead Girl Walking (Reprise). It's just such a banger. I also tried to do something metaphorical here(?) like having Veronica be in the palm of JD's hand because he's been toying with her for the whole musical but this is where she stands up to fight back. #bwwremixheathers #heathers #heathersmusical #heathersthemusical #heathersfanart #veronicasawyer #veronicasawyerfanart #musicalfanart #broadwaymusical #deadgirlwalking #deadgirlwalkingreprise #linelessart #messyart
A post shared by shannon :)) (@ripronnica) on Aug 6, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT
Veronica Sawyer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bwwremixheathers #heathers #veronicasawyer #musicals #broadway #fanart #art #artist #watercolors #blue #sketchbook #paint #acrylic #painting #sketch #paper #bangs #veronica #meangirls #music #pencil
A post shared by ? (@the.art.corner_6) on Aug 6, 2020 at 2:34pm PDT
Here is my entry for #bwwremixheathers I had a lot of fun with this! Also I have been exposed...I posted this on the wrong account....anyway.
A post shared by ✨??? ✨ (@drawwhatyouknow) on Aug 6, 2020 at 2:48pm PDT
Heads up JD I'm a dead girl walking! My entry for #bwwremixheathers
A post shared by ♡︎?????♡︎ (@drawing_from_the_refuge) on Aug 6, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT
tbh i LOVE HEATHERSS YALLL #bwwremixheathers #art #artistsupport #artistsoninstagram #artist #artwork #arttutorial #artvsartist #artchallenge #artistic #artsy #artworks #art? #heathers #heathersthemusical #heathersfanart #heathersthemovie #heathersthemusicalfanart #fanart #fan #heathersfandom #heathersfangirl #broadway #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #broadway #broadwaymusicalfanart #broadwaymusicalsfanart #musicals #musicalfanart
A post shared by Emy (@emyona_uwu_) on Aug 7, 2020 at 2:43am PDT
I like how it turn out ? #bwwremixheathers hope I'm in time
A post shared by AaaAaAaaAAhhhHhHhH (@toi_frentona) on Aug 7, 2020 at 2:12pm PDT
*insert iconic heathers quote my entry for @officialbroadwayworld heathers remix challenge :) . . . . #bwwremixheathers #heathers #heathersmusical #heathersthemusical #whatsyourdamage #heatherchandler #heatherchandlerfanart #heatherduke #heatherdukefanart #heathermacnamara #heathermcnamara #heathermac #heathermacnamarafanart #art #drawing #doodle #feature
A post shared by doodley ??♀️ (@doodley.arts) on Aug 7, 2020 at 5:43pm PDT
Kinda messy. Like my mood since last week. • "Honey what you waiting for? Welcome to my Candy Store!" • #bwwremixheathers #heathersmusical #fanart #traditionalart #watercolor
A post shared by v.a.d (@this.is.ganis.hi) on Aug 11, 2020 at 3:20am PDT
here's my entry for @heathersmusical 's #freezeyourbrain2020 contest!! i took these polaroids yesterday and ive been painting them all day. the jell bar thing is a heather's uk joke and i'll never be over it so HAPPY 7/11 DAY!!! #heathers #heathersuk
A post shared by ???? (@dead_girl_drawing) on Jul 11, 2020 at 6:56am PDT
i had to redo i say no and i'm SO glad i did. now i'm actually done with painting all of heather's!! i'm going to try to make them all into a little scrapbook so hopefully i'll have that done by next saturday #heathers
A post shared by ???? (@dead_girl_drawing) on Jul 25, 2020 at 3:30pm PDT
Heather Chandler #theheathersmusical #drawing #art #copicmarkers #heatherchandler #draw #sketch #musical #broadway #fanart #fanartist #heathersmusical #heathersfanart #musicalfanart #broadwayfanart #heathersmusical #illustration #illustrator #illustrationartists #artist #artistsoninstagram #copicsketch #copicsketchmarkers #heatherchandlerfanart #heatherheatherandheather #heather #theatre #theater #theatrekid #theatrefanart @heathersmusical @jkwynn #bwwremixheathers @officialbroadwayworld
A post shared by ?Kiwi Drawings ? (@kiwi.cactusdraws) on Mar 27, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT
heathers colored pencil drawing for #bwwremixheathers !
A post shared by @ sophia_a.art on Aug 7, 2020 at 11:50am PDT
Hh-h-Heathers??? Yes. This is For #bwwremixheathers !! I drew the west end cast because I love them so sososososo much!!! Heathers is so good I'm surprised I haven't posted abt it yet. This is a little messy but I still am pretty proud of it. Especially bc stinking IBISPAINT X is hardly letting me draw anymore. Like it has just completely stopped working. Hopefully I'll be getting an iPad soon but,,,, HHHHH . . . . . . . . . . . #heathers #heathersbway #heatherwestend #heathersmusical #heathersmovie #heathersfanart #art #fanart #digitalart #ibispaintx #heatherchandler #heatherduke #heathermcnamara #jdheathers
A post shared by Lily|she/her| (@artist_from_the_refuge) on Aug 5, 2020 at 7:21pm PDT
