Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Frozen Challenge!

In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.

Oct. 20, 2020  

We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.

Check out last week's submissions for Frozen below!

Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Newsies!

The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

Get to drawing!

Not the best but enjoyed making it #bwwremixfrozen

A post shared by Taylor Kitson (@taydance_29) on Oct 17, 2020 at 7:32pm PDT

. C H A R I S S A H O G E L A N D I finally finished my watercolor painting of @charissahogeland ❄️ A few weeks ago I saw her version of „Monster" from @frozenbroadway , and it was beautiful. She really did an amazing job as Elsa. While listening to the song I got the idea for this painting. The song „Monster" is definitely one of my favorites, so beautiful and emotional. So I had to capture this moment in a watercolor drawing. I really hope you like the finished painting! Swipe to the left to see the whole drawing ? . #frozenonbroadway #frozenbroadway #disneyfrozen #frozenbroadwaymusical #elsafrozen #queenelsa #charissahogeland #dieeiskönigin #musicalactress #draw #drawing #art #artwork #artist #illustration #illustrationart #illustrationartists #realism #realistic #realisticdrawing #aquarell #aquarelle #schmincke #paint #painting #watercolor #watercolorpainting #hahnemühle #fanart @eiskoeniginmusical #bwwremixfrozen

A post shared by A L I N A (@_imaoncerx3) on Jul 27, 2020 at 9:51am PDT

. C A I S S I E LEVY „It's time to see what I can do, to test the limits and break through. No right, no wrong, no rules for me, I'm free..." - Elsa ❄️ . After ten hours of work (and drawing a lot of different triangles), I'm finally finished with my drawing of „the Queen of Arendelle" ❄️☃️❄️ So I'm starting the new year with a polygon illustration of the fantastic @caissielevy , who's doing such a great job as Elsa! I really hope you like the finished result! ? . @frozenbroadway @eiskoeniginmusical #frozen #frozenbroadway #frozenbroadwaymusical #broadway #elsa #elsafrozen #queenelsa #queenelsaofarendelle #caissielevy #icequeen #icepowers #arendelle #dieeiskönigin #draw #drawing #art #artwork #artist #digital #digitalart #digitalartist #polygon #illustration #illustrationart #illustrationartists #realistic #realism #realisticdrawing #fanart #bwwremixfrozen

A post shared by A L I N A (@_imaoncerx3) on Jan 3, 2020 at 6:24am PST


