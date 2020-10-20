Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Frozen Challenge!
In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for Frozen below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Newsies!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
hello. I realize this is not my best work but I wanted to enter something so ? #bwwremixfrozen #art #prettybad
A post shared by lizzie (@waffledinguss) on Oct 14, 2020 at 8:03am PDT
Not the best but enjoyed making it #bwwremixfrozen
A post shared by Taylor Kitson (@taydance_29) on Oct 17, 2020 at 7:32pm PDT
in this account we stan @mccarya and watercolors @frozenbroadway #bwwremixfrozen #watercolor #digitalart #frozen #art
A post shared by Mara☆ (@_mara2.0) on Oct 19, 2020 at 8:00pm PDT
#bwwremixfrozen #frozenmusical #broadwayart #art #broadway
A post shared by @ painted_maypole_ on Oct 19, 2020 at 12:41pm PDT
I've been meaning to do a frozen drawing for a while because it was the Frozen documentary on Disney+ that got me into digital drawing but also I wanted to join in with #bwwremixfrozen so here's a quick one I did this evening! ❄️ also fun fact I saw Frozen on Broadway when I went to New York on my own for summer 2 years ago. I entered the lottery every day for tickets because I was desperate to see it. On the last day I caved and just bought a ticket and it fully blew my mind I cried literally all the way through it it's so beautiful. I already have tickets to see it 3 times in West End ?
A post shared by Rebekah (@musicalsidraw) on Oct 15, 2020 at 4:22pm PDT
A monster, were they right?❄️ Caissie Levy as Elsa @frozenbroadway • • • #art #pencildrawing #painters_pro #fanart #musicalfanart #theatre #frozen #elsa #thatdresskilledme #bwwremixfrozen
A post shared by Verena (@yallsgerrydraws) on Jun 17, 2018 at 5:36am PDT
?Are you more Anna or Elsa? • I am definitely an Anna. I take charge when needed, and I care deeply about the people in my life. If you're into enneagrams, I'd argue we're both 2w3's ? Side note: someone needs to take this glitter brush away from me ? • • • • #bwwremixfrozen #broadway #bway #broadwayworld #bwayworldfanart #bwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #musical #musicaltheatre #musicals #musicaltheater #frozen #frozenbroadway #frozenbway #elsa #anna #broadwaywillbeback #broadwayart #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitaldrawing #digitalpainting #art #artistsoninstagram #artist #artwork #artistsofinstagram #procreateart #disney #disneyart
A post shared by Gabrielle (@gabzleftbrain) on Oct 20, 2020 at 1:31am PDT
Guys I finally got over my artist's block and finished it. Last of my #sixfanarts is Elsa (Broadway style) that @_trinabanerjee_ suggested. Thank y'all so much for the support so far, sorry if I didn't get to your suggestions :( - P.S. Can anyone guess the other Disney princess I tried (and failed) to imitate? - #elsa #elsafrozen #frozen #frozen2 #frozenbroadway #broadwayfanart #bwwremixfrozen #disneyart #disneyprincesses #digitalart #digitalillustration #illustration #drawing
A post shared by Meg C (@chewyillustrations) on Sep 12, 2020 at 8:42am PDT
. C H A R I S S A H O G E L A N D I finally finished my watercolor painting of @charissahogeland ❄️ A few weeks ago I saw her version of „Monster" from @frozenbroadway , and it was beautiful. She really did an amazing job as Elsa. While listening to the song I got the idea for this painting. The song „Monster" is definitely one of my favorites, so beautiful and emotional. So I had to capture this moment in a watercolor drawing. I really hope you like the finished painting! Swipe to the left to see the whole drawing ? . #frozenonbroadway #frozenbroadway #disneyfrozen #frozenbroadwaymusical #elsafrozen #queenelsa #charissahogeland #dieeiskönigin #musicalactress #draw #drawing #art #artwork #artist #illustration #illustrationart #illustrationartists #realism #realistic #realisticdrawing #aquarell #aquarelle #schmincke #paint #painting #watercolor #watercolorpainting #hahnemühle #fanart @eiskoeniginmusical #bwwremixfrozen
A post shared by A L I N A (@_imaoncerx3) on Jul 27, 2020 at 9:51am PDT
. C A I S S I E LEVY „It's time to see what I can do, to test the limits and break through. No right, no wrong, no rules for me, I'm free..." - Elsa ❄️ . After ten hours of work (and drawing a lot of different triangles), I'm finally finished with my drawing of „the Queen of Arendelle" ❄️☃️❄️ So I'm starting the new year with a polygon illustration of the fantastic @caissielevy , who's doing such a great job as Elsa! I really hope you like the finished result! ? . @frozenbroadway @eiskoeniginmusical #frozen #frozenbroadway #frozenbroadwaymusical #broadway #elsa #elsafrozen #queenelsa #queenelsaofarendelle #caissielevy #icequeen #icepowers #arendelle #dieeiskönigin #draw #drawing #art #artwork #artist #digital #digitalart #digitalartist #polygon #illustration #illustrationart #illustrationartists #realistic #realism #realisticdrawing #fanart #bwwremixfrozen
A post shared by A L I N A (@_imaoncerx3) on Jan 3, 2020 at 6:24am PST
And I'll rise like the break of dawn! #frozen #frozenbroadway #bwwremixfrozen #charissahogeland #elsa#anna#olaf#hans#kristoff#sven#letitgo #broadway #broadwaymusical #disney#pencil #illustration #pencildrawing #procreate #watercolor @frozenbroadway @charissahogeland
A post shared by John Knaus (@johnknaus1956) on Oct 20, 2020 at 5:21am PDT
