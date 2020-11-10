Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Falsettos Challenge!

In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.

Nov. 10, 2020  

We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.

Check out last week's submissions for Falsettos below!

Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Moulin Rouge!

The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

Get to drawing!

Homosexuals Women with children Short insomniacs And a teeny tiny band ❤️????? Welcome to Falsettoland . Tonight is the final night of @ukfalsettos and the end of the most beautiful and heartfelt show I've seen in a long time. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for creating this show for the UK stage. @olliesavile @lpittpulford @joelmontague87 @danielboys @gemmakjones @natashabarnesmusic you are all perfect in your roles and I couldn't have asked for more. @tisfortash and @matthewrobertmckenna I can't wait to make your figures, you've been superstars this entire run. And to all of the Jasons, you've been absolutely fantastic. . Have an amazing last show everyone ❤️????? . . . #falsettos #ukfalsettos #musicaltheatre #musicaltheatrecrochet #woollywestend #musicalfan #crochet #amigurumi #crochetersofinstagram #shareyourknitcraft #madewithlove #customcrochet #commission #crochetcommission #whizzerbrown #mendel #doctorcharlotte #cordelia #trina #marvin #oliversavile #olliesavile #danielboys #laurapittpulford #joelmontague #gemmaknightjones #natashabarnes #fansettos #bwwremixfalsettos

A post shared by Chloe (@woolly_west_end) on Nov 23, 2019 at 10:13am PST


