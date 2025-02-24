Charli D’Amelio Extends in & JULIET on Broadway Through September 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dancer and social media star Charli D’Amelio will once again extend her engagement as “Charmion” in & Juliet on Broadway. D’Amelio made her Broadway debut in the role on October 29, 2024, and was originally scheduled to perform in the Max Martin and David West Read-penned show through January 19 – she’ll now remain with the Broadway company of & Juliet through Sunday, September 7, 2025 at the Sondheim Theatre.

“Performing in & Juliet has truly been a career highlight for me,” D’Amelio said. “I’m having so much fun every night, and getting to dance my heart out on stage with such talented performers is a dream come true. I’m so happy I can extend my stay at the Sondheim Theatre.”

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,’ NSYNC Star Joey Fatone as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway.