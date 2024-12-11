Charli D’Amelio Extends Broadway Debut in & JULIET Through Early April 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dancer and Social Media superstar Charli D’Amelio will extend her limited engagement in the Broadway production of & Juliet. D’Amelio, who currently plays the dance-heavy ensemble role of ‘Charmion,’ spent more than a decade as a competitive dancer before launching her social media career. She made her Broadway debut in the show on October 29, 2024, with her casting originally announced as a limited engagement through January 19, 2025. Now, D’Amelio will perform with the acclaimed company through Sunday, April 6, 2025 at the Sondheim Theatre.

“Making my Broadway debut in & Juliet has been a dream come true,” D’Amelio said. “I’m so grateful for this incredible company for welcoming me with open arms, and to all of our fantastic audiences for their support of the show. I’m so glad that I can continue sharing this story for three more months!”

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway. As previously announced, Joey Fatone will join the company as ‘Lance’ on January 21, 2025.