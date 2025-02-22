Character Breakdown: JUST IN TME Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The story of Bobby Darin is coming to Broadway this season and Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff is back to play the legendary singer. What's it all about?

Just In Time is an exhilarating new musical that immerses audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live big band, a stellar ensemble cast, and a parade of Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

"He is a supernova performer; a phenomenal Grammy-winning recording artist, Oscar-nominated actor, a prolific producer... but by all accounts, it's his connection to the audience and his magic of existing tin the present moment as musician that really sets him apart from all of the rest," Groff explained during a break from rehearsals. "Sammy Davis Jr. said that the only act he wouldn't follow was Bobby Darin, because he was so electric onstage."