Chapter NY Hosts Dalton Gata's Second Solo Show, CABEZA DE MANGO

Chapter NY is thrilled to announce Cabeza de mango, Dalton Gata's second solo exhibition at the gallery. In his newest series of paintings, Gata expands his characteristic fantastical world, devoting most of his canvases to portraits of male figures. Although their strikingly chiseled features appear distinctly masculine, they merge with animal and insect forms to create unrecognizable hybrid species. Through elements such as stylized hairdos, bulging muscles, and exaggerated facial expressions, Gata explores the vast spectrum of appearances, continuing to celebrate the beauty in diversity. The show opens on Friday, May 13th from 6-8pm and runs until June 18th.



For Cabeza de mango, Gata presents various types of mangoes in different stages. He associates mangoes-his absolute favorite fruit-with childhood memories growing up on a fruit farm in Cuba. He does not discriminate against those that are already rotten or those that have not yet ripened, prominently presenting each mango with a sense of individuality in the company of his imagined characters. In The forgotten banquet, Gata displays an array of mangoes on a lavishly draped table within a vast landscape, evoking a sense of grandeur and nostalgia. Reimagined throughout the exhibition, Gata's serenely vacant landscapes provide ample space for his subjects to roam free and express themselves.



Dalton Gata (b. 1977, Santiago de Cuba, Cuba) lives and works in Coamo, Puerto Rico. He graduated in 2005 from the Escuela de Diseño Altos del Chavón in Santo Domingo with a BFA in Fashion Design. He has had solo exhibitions at Galería Agustina Ferreyra, San Juan; Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami; Peres Projects, Berlin; Sunday Painter, London; Chapter NY, New York; Galería Agustina Ferreyra, Mexico City; and Embajada, San Juan; among others. His work has been included in group exhibitions at Clima Gallery, Milan; Kurimanzutto, Mexico City; Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York; and Embajada, San Juan.

Chapter NY is located at 60 Walker Street, New York, NY 10013.

www.chapter-ny.com

tel: 646-850-7486