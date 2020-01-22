Channing Tatum Leads BOB THE MUSICAL from Disney

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Channing Tatum will star in an upcoming musical comedy film from Disney: "Bob the Musical."

"Bob the Musical" tells the story of a regular guy who, after a blow to the head, suddenly can hear the inner songs of everyone's heart as his reality is instantly turned into a musical, much to his dismay.

There is no word yet on who will direct. Tatum also executive produces the project.

Tatum is known for roles in dance films like "Magic Mike," "Step Up," and their sequels. His other credits include "21 Jump Street," "Foxcatcher," and "White House Down."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





