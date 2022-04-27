Chamber Players International New Music Concert Rescheduled At Manhattan's DiMenna Center For Classical Music

Due to circumstances beyond their control, Chamber Players International, celebrating its 50th Anniversary season, has rescheduled their New Music Concert from April 26 to Tuesday, May 10, 2022 @ 7:30 PM at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music's Mary Flagler Cary Hall, 450 W. 37th St in Manhattan.

The program will include Michael Woods' Sanctuary City, for string ensemble (a World Premiere commissioned by Chamber Players International ), Steven Gerber's: Two Lyric Pieces for Violin and String Ensemble, Bela Horvath, soloist and his String Quartet No. 6 and David Winkler's String Quartet No. 4.

Admission is $30 per person. For tickets and more information, contact Chamber Players International toll-free at 877-444-4488 or visit http://chamberplayersinternational.org/tickets.

CPI Director David Winkler said, "We're specially looking forward to Michael Woods' new work Sanctuary City which will receive its first public performance and which will be "live recorded" for internet broadcast worldwide."

"Doctuh" Michael Woods has written more than 700 compositions in styles that include choral, orchestral and chamber works, and jazz combo and big-band charts. His works have been performed by the Albany Symphony, the North Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, the Central New York Jazz Orchestra, the Tulsa Philharmonic, the Salt City Jazz Collective and the central New York Jazz Orchestra. He is on the Faculty of Hamilton College in Clinton, NY. More about him at http://www.docwoodsmusic.com/.

Steven Gerber studied with Robert Parris, J K Randall, Earl Kim and Milton Babbitt. His early music was written in a free atonal style, but from the 1980s onwards his works were more tonal. In 2005 he was commissioned by Vladimir Ashkenazy for an orchestral work, Music in Dark Times, which Ashkenazy performed with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra in March 2009. Gerber's Piano Trio was commissioned by the Hans Kindler Foundation, and his Fantasy for Solo Violin was recorded on the Naxos and CRI labels. His output also includes two symphonies, six string quartets and much vocal, choral and piano music. Steven Gerber died in May 2015, aged sixty-six. Much more about him at https://www.stevengerber.com/.

David Winkler has received a Martha Argerich Project/Lugano Festival Commission, a Leonard Bernstein Composer Fellowship, a Fromm Foundation at Tanglewood Commission, commissions from the Korean Broadcasting System, the National Symphony Orchestral/ Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Kurpfalziches Kammerorchester of Mannheim, I Musici di Parma, the Dubai Concert Committee, a special ASCAP award, the BMI Young Composer Award, etc. He has been composer in residence with the Aspen Music Festival, the Banff Centre, Opera/Omaha, the Chautauqua Opera and the Lincoln Center Institute. He has also received a fellowship grant by the New York Foundation for the Arts (2001) to support the creation of a variety of new symphonic works; and a commission grant by the New York State Council on the Arts to create new choral works. Visit him at https://www.winklercomposer.com/.

Bela Horvath maintains an active performance calendar as a soloist and recitalist. In 2003 he made his New York City debut recital in Carnegie Hall, Weill Hall. He has performed in many countries throughout the world, some of which include Austria, Germany, France, England, The Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, the United States and Canada. His webpage is at http://www.msmnyc.edu/FacultyBio/FID/1020002650.

Chamber Players International is a major regional presenting and performing arts organization, presenting between 25 and 30 concert events serving the entire New York metropolitan area. Its artistic mission is to bring chamber music and chamber orchestra performances of the highest artistic quality to audiences throughout the area with such world-renowned ensembles as the International Chamber Orchestra of Rome, The World Youth Alliance Chamber Orchestra of the U.N. and New York core-ensemble members, violinists Dmitry Berlinski, Anna Rabinova and Erin Keefe, violists Mark Holloway, Maurycy Banaszek and Catherine Greene, cellists Qiang Tu and Andrey Tchekmazov, and pianists Olga Vinokur and Tatiana Goncharova. Visit them online at http://chamberplayersinternational.org/.