Cervantes Theatre Presents THE LITTLE PONY, Exploring The Impact Of A School Bullying Case In 2014

A play that addresses bullying, identity, sexual orientation and education.

Timmy is being bullied at school because of his favourite backpack, a bright pink backpack full of little ponies from his favourite TV series. Daniel and Irene try to confront the brutal school bullying that Timmy is subjected to. A school that protects its bullies and a couple that tries to do the best for their child will witness how Timmy escapes to an imaginary universe to protect himself from the insufferable reality.

Directed by Paula Paz, Associate Director of the Cervantes Theatre, and starring Rachel Sanders and Paul Albertson.

'I once read the news on Gryson Bruce, a 9-year-old boy from North Carolina, who in 2014 suffered several physical and verbal attacks as a result of carrying a My Little Pony backpack. He was forbidden to bring the backpack to the school and I couldn't believe it. What is better, to follow the views of the majority or to defend your own child's freedom of choice?' Paco Bezerra, playwright.

