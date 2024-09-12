CelloVoci to Release Debut Album HAPPY DAYS in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CelloVoci – the newly formed classical-crossover group starring internationally renowned cello and vocal duo BRANDEN & JAMES, along with powerhouse singer/songwriter EFFIE PASSERO from “American Idol” and Postmodern Jukebox – will release their debut album Happy Days in digital formats and on CD on Friday, October 11. Their first single, an epic version of the chart-topper “The Prayer,” will be available on Friday, September 27.

CelloVoci makes their New York concert debut at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall on Thursday, October 17 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available HERE. Since forming during the pandemic, the trio has toured extensively around United States, along with several cities in Mexico. CelloVoci will embark on a new branch of the tour through 2025 and beyond.

From the soaring opening medley – the trio’s bravura take on the legendary Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand duet, “Happy Days Are Here Again” and “Get Happy” – to the closing track, Happy Days is a musical tour-de force. Other ingenious combinations, such as their haunting blend of the Latin standard “Bésame Mucho” with the Eagles’ evergreen “Hotel California,” create a special sonic interplay which allows you to hear these beloved songs as if for the first time.

Showcasing skills beyond her remarkable singing ability, Passero performs an original composition, the melodic and heartfelt ballad “Simply Happy.” The trio s enters the rock arena with an emotionally charged medley of “Chasing Cars,” from the Irish/Scottish band Snow Patrol, and Amanda McBroom’s delicate movie theme “The Rose.” The album concludes with an unusually plaintive “You Are My Sunshine,” as Effie’s lovely vocal dovetails exquisitely with Branden’s “Over the Rainbow” – bookending this collection with another iconic Judy Garland song.

Moving beyond the typically stiff and stentorian traps of the classical-crossover genre, CelloVoci’s extraordinary musicianship and uncommon musical pairings deftly showcase the group with power and sensitivity. Their premiere album Happy Days is set help launch them to even bigger stages around the globe.

CelloVoci – “HAPPY DAYS” – Track List

1. Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy (Milton Ager & Jack Yellen / Harold Arlen & Ted Koehler)

2. Bésame Mucho / Hotel California (Consuelo Velázquez & Sunny Skylar / Don Felder, Don Henley & Glenn Frey)

3. Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen)

4. I Put a Spell on You (“Screamin’ Jay” Hawkins)

5. Say Something / Fall on Me (Ian Axel, Chad King & Mike Campbell / Ian Axel, Chad Vaccarino, Fortunato Zampaglione & Matteo Bocelli)

6. Simply Happy (Effie Passero)

7. House of the Rising Sun (Traditional)

8. The Prayer (David Foster, Carole Bayer Sager, Tony Renis & Alberto Testa)

9. Imagine (John Lennon)

10. Chasing Cars / The Rose (Gary Lightbody, Jonny Quinn, Nathan Connolly, Tom Simpson & Paul Wilson / Amanda McBroom)

11. You Are My Sunshine / Over the Rainbow (Jimmie Davis & Charles Mitchell / Harold Arlen & E.Y. Harburg)