Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With Rick Bogart & Tio Pepe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Immerse yourself in the festive spirit of Cinco de Mayo! Rick Bogart and Tio Pepe Restaurant invites you to join them for a special Cinco de Mayo celebration on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Experience the fusion of Mexican flair and Spanish jazz in a night filled with music, dance, and celebration to honor the rich culture of Mexico on Cinco de Mayo.

Tio Pepe, the iconic Spanish-Mexican restaurant that has been a neighborhood favorite since 1970 in the vibrant West Village, is located at 168 west 4th street and doors open at 5pm for cocktails and dinner with 'Rick Bogart & Friends' taking the stage at 6pm. There is no cover and no food or drink minimum, but to ensure you don't miss out on the festivities, we highly recommend making reservations (https://www.tiopepenyc.com/) in advance.

Savor the rich and diverse flavors of Spanish and Mexican cuisine as our talented chefs serve up a tantalizing array of dishes that pay homage to the vibrant culinary traditions of both cultures. And of course, no Cinco de Mayo celebration would be complete without a drink and appetizer specials including our signature margaritas.

Prepare to be serenaded and swept away by the enchanting sounds of the Rick Bogart Trio. Led by Rick Bogart himself, the ensemble will deliver a captivating performance featuring a tribute to jazz legends like Louis Armstrong and Benny Goodman. Special guest performers will join the trio, transporting the audience to the lively streets of New Orleans, the legendary clubs of Harlem even Broadway.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating Cinco de Mayo here at Tio Pepe," said Rick Bogart, the band's vocalist and clarinetist.. "We have prepared a special repertoire with a Latin flair that pays homage to some of the greatest jazz musicians of all time, and we look forward to creating a memorable experience for all who attend."

Rick Bogart is one of the most active jazz clarinetists in the world today. With a mellow sound on the clarinet and a unique vocal style, he appeals to the general public. Bogart and his trio have garnered a loyal following through their numerous performances and consistently received accolades for their extraordinary musicianship. Bogart himself is a seasoned performer with an illustrious career, having shared the stage with jazz legends and performed at esteemed venues across the country. His distinctive voice and masterful command of the clarinet have earned him a place among the most respected and influential jazz musicians of our time. The Rick Bogart Trio comprises three exceptional musicians: Mark Daine on guitar, Jon B Roche on bass, and the remarkable Rick Bogart himself.

Whether you're a jazz enthusiast, a food connoisseur, or simply looking for a night of fun and excitement, Tio Pepe's is the place to be on Cinco de Mayo. Come and experience the magic of music, culture, and cuisine in one spectacular celebration!



For more information and reservations, please visit the Tio Pepe website www.tiopepenyc.com.

About Rick Bogart:

Rick Bogart has performed in Atlantic City, Cleveland, New York City, Miami, and has toured the world headlining on cruise ships for decades. Bogart has written songs for major movies like Earthly Possessions, an American made for television romantic drama starring Susan Sarandon which premiered on HBO (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/HBO) on March 20, 1999. Bogart is also the subject of the documentary When the Clarinet Swings. His latest project, What A Wonderful World is a tribute to Louis Armstrong which he released earlier this year and can be heard on Spotify. Recently Rick has given concerts at the University of Donetsk, Ukraine and the Kiev Opera House, Ukraine sponsored by the AMS Corp. Additionally he has performed at a concert at the United Nations, NY and a question & answer session with the U.N. Society Jazz Band.

About Rick Bogart Trio:

A renowned jazz ensemble known for their dynamic performances and musical excellence. Led by Rick Bogart, a versatile vocalist and clarinetist, the trio captivates audiences with their innovative interpretations of jazz, blues and broadway classics. The Rick Bogart Trio can be seen every Sunday at Tio Pepe.

About Tio Pepe:

The iconic Spanish-Mexican restaurant that has been a neighborhood favorite since 1970 located in the West Village offers enchiladas, fajitas, and salads to satisfy one's appetite. Happy hour Tuesday- Friday. Live Jazz every Sunday