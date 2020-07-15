Cécile McLorin Salvant, Joe Lovano and More Lead Master Classes in Jazz at Lincoln Center Summer Jazz Academy

Jazz at Lincoln Center today announced Cécile McLorin Salvant, Joe Lovano, Tommy Smith, Karolina Strassmayer, Paquito D'Rivera, and Nduduzo Makhathini -six of the world's finest names in jazz- will lead master classes at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Summer Jazz Academy, the donation-based, two-week virtual camp from July 20-August 1, 2020.

These live masterclasses, as part of the Summer Jazz Academy program, will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 5:00 p.m. ET throughout the two-week camp, and will take place via digital platforms accessible to all registered participants.

In addition to discussing favorite recordings and most memorable performances, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Joe Lovano, Tommy Smith, Karolina Strassmayer, Paquito D'Rivera, and Nduduzo Makhathini will share insight on concepts and practices.

Summer Jazz Academy is open to jazz enthusiasts of all skill levels, ages 12 and above. Registration and class schedule can be found on https://jazzatlincolncenter.squarespace.com/sja.

Jazz at Lincoln Center offers the largest jazz education program network in the world, and Summer Jazz Academy is Jazz at Lincoln Center's latest educational initiative designed to foster the next generation of jazz musicians, fans, and supporters.

Summer Jazz Academy is a donation-based, two-week virtual camp led by members of the world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and distinguished guest artists including guitarist James Chirillo, drummer Jeff Hamilton, pianist Eric Reed, and bassist Rodney Whitaker.

Participants will engage in classes to deepen jazz knowledge, develop practice skills, and strengthen performance while building a global community of peers. The daily schedule of interactive virtual classes will focus on all aspects of jazz, pedagogy, and jazz performance at all levels of experience.

The curriculum is based on Jazz at Lincoln Center's 33-year history of education in jazz performance and appreciation. Students will gain insight to American vernacular music and jazz specific techniques, learn the communal history of jazz in a socio-political context, receive guidance on how to better communicate personal objectives, and gain awareness of the mission of jazz musicians today building on the aspirations laid by earlier generations.

Summer Jazz Academy faculty includes Wynton Marsalis (trumpet), Walter Blanding (saxophone), Obed Calvaire (drums), James Chirillo (guitar), Chris Crenshaw (trombone), Vincent Gardner (trombone), Victor Goines (saxophone), Jeff Hamilton (drums), Carlos Henriquez (bass), Sherman Irby (saxophone), Ryan Kisor (trumpet), Elliot Mason (trombone), Ted Nash (saxophone), Paul Nedzela (saxophone), Dan Nimmer (piano), Marcus Printup (trumpet), Kenny Rampton (trumpet), Eric Reed (piano), Camille Thurman (saxophone and voice), and Rodney Whitaker (bass).

Like all of Jazz at Lincoln Center's online offerings, from concert webcasts to education classes, registration is free of charge. In support of the program, Jazz at Lincoln Center asks registrants and other viewers to consider a donation and appreciates any financial contribution.

Summer Jazz Academy follows the success of Jazz at Lincoln Center's landmark 25th Anniversary of the Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival. The virtual festival took place in May of this year and brought together 23 youth bands from around the world for the first time.

To ensure jazz will be performed and appreciated, both now and in future generations, Jazz at Lincoln Center has developed a continuum of education programs and diverse array of live performances that help audiences, from childhood onward, learn about jazz's distinct American heritage, its great works and musicians, and relationship to other artistic disciplines.

All of these programs including Swing University, Webop, Essentially Ellington, and Middle School Jazz Academy are now available online via http://jazz.org.

2020 Summer Jazz Academy Class Schedule

Monday - Saturday, June 20 - August 1, 2020

All times are Eastern Time.

Summer Jazz Academy is the latest offering in Jazz at Lincoln Center's digital season and the organization's efforts to provide people around the world easy access to Jazz at Lincoln Center's wealth of programming, educational materials, and valuable resources during these challenging times.

These resources will be shared for free throughout the entirety of the pandemic with Jazz at Lincoln Center's growing global community of over two million people, to share in-turn with their friends, family, fans, supporters, companies, and constituencies. Although The House of Swing may temporarily be dark to audiences, we at Jazz at Lincoln Center are providing resources for cultural nourishment and comfort in these uncertain times. Since 2014, Jazz at Lincoln Center has developed a wealth of audio recordings, video footage, music charts, photos, writings, and interactive material to serve its growing audience of fans, musicians, educators, advocates, students, and scholars. Jazz at Lincoln Center is making available a robust, curated and frequently updated program of offerings to reach people all over the world and bring the healing power of jazz into homes and communities.

