Cathy Weis Projects Reveals Spring 2025 SUNDAYS ON BROADWAY Lineup

Cathy Weis Projects will present four Sundays on Broadway events this spring. Co-curated by Cathy Weis and Martita Abril, the evenings will feature new and in-progress works by nine visionary artists.

Founded by choreographer and video artist Cathy Weis in spring 2014, the one-night-only events bring together both luminaries and newcomers of downtown performance, creating a space for artists to present and discuss their work and processes with audiences in the intimate setting of Weis's SoHo studio. Since its inception, Sundays on Broadway has presented the work of more than 180 choreographers, filmmakers, performers, musicians, and visual artists.

All events begin at 6pm. $5-$20 suggested donation at the door. All donations go to the performers. WeisAcres is located at 537 Broadway, #3 (between Prince and Spring Streets), in Manhattan. For more information about Sundays on Broadway, visit https://cathyweis.org/weisacres/sundays-on-broadway/.

Spring 2025 Schedule

Sunday, April 27

A film by Emily Coates

Invisible Universe is a feature-length experimental documentary and dance film by Emily Coates that chronicles spontaneous collaborations between leading dance artists and scientists encountering each other for the first time within the Wright Laboratory. Part performance, part cinematic essay, the film frames the intimate, sometimes awkward, process of dialoguing across differences, staging choreographic investigation inside a physics laboratory that has been tasked with studying unseen phenomena. The film features choreographers Annie-B Parson, Ni'Ja Whitson, Rashaun Mitchell and Silas Reiner, scientists Richard Prum, David Moore, and Reina Maruyama, and research and development technician Frank Lopez. Directed by Emily Coates. Director of Photography and Editor: John Lucas. Sound Design: Evdoxia Ragkou. US, Run time: 67 minutes. Post-screening discussion moderated by Brent Hayes Edwards.

Sunday, May 11

A film by Yvonne Rainer

Yvonne Rainer's feature-length film Journeys From Berlin/1971 emerged from her yearlong residency in West Berlin during the Baader-Meinhof protests against the continued prominence of Nazi sympathizers in the West German government. The film was completed in 1980. Run time: 125 minutes. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the audience led by Rainer.

Sunday, May 18

Nami Yamamoto | Emma Judkins | IV Castellanos

Nami Yamamoto will present Mu-chan (Working Title), the third exploration of a mother/daughter piece currently in development. Describing the work, Yamamoto states that she is interested in creating a movement landscape that could imply passing time and a generational history within individual stories. The piece is directed and choreographed by Yamamoto in collaboration with the performer, Mutsuyo Omatsu Isaacs.

Currently titled At Matins or Evensong, this nascent work by Emma Judkins references her interest in time, reverence, darkness, and beauty. Solo material shared will be part of a performance intended to be presented outdoors, at the golden twilight fold of the day.

IV Castellanos will perform an excerpt from their ongoing work Leche Hervida.

Sunday, May 25

No Fascist String Band led by Jennifer Miller | Jonathan González | Keith Hennessy & Ishmael Houston-Jones

Jennifer Miller will present a new dance piece from her 2025 suite The Concussion Dances and will also be debuting the new Queer Anti-Fascist String Band – Xylocarp. Dancers: David Guzman and Zo Williams. Musicians: Pher, Jules Skloot, and Mary Feaster.

Jonathan Gonzalez's choreographic study is entitled Swerve and explores choreographies of swerving – def: to make an abrupt change in direction against an incoming obstacle – to perform with an embodied attention to what shifts, becomes possible, and decays in the face of potential harm.

Keith Hennessy and Ishmael Houston-Jones will present an excerpt of their ever-evolving improvised duet, CLOSER.

About the Artists

Martita Abril (Pichu) (co-curator) is an artist, curator, and producer from the border city of Tijuana, México. She has collaborated with dance artists and companies including Lux Boreal, Kim Brandt, Yanira Castro, Yoshiko Chuma, Milka Djordevich, Tess Dworman, Devynn Emory, Daria Fain and Robert Kocik, Lily Gold, Allyson Green, Abigail Levine, Mina Nishimura, Cori Olinghouse, Okwui Okpokwasili & Peter Born, Will Rawls, David Thompson, Larissa Velez-Jackson, and Cathy Weis. Abril was a performer in Simone Forti's Dance Constructions, the Handles exhibition by Haegue Yang, and most recently the Mirrors I & II piece by Joan Jonas at the Museum of Modern Art. She is a Fresh Tracks Residency alumni, part of the Dance and Process (DAP) artist in residency program at The Kitchen, and is currently in The Movement Research (MR) Artist-in-Residence Program, funded, in part, by Mertz Gilmore Foundation. She also continues to guide workshops in Bushwick gardens to Spanish speaking familias who recently arrived to NYC, through the iLAND (Interdisciplinary Laboratory for Art Nature and Dance) program by Jennifer Monson. Abril co-curates In/Between, the annual immigrant artist group exhibition at New York Live Arts in partnership with NYFA's Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program originally created in 2019 by Yanira Castro, Martita, and Poppy DeltaDawn. She is currently the Director of MR at the Judson Church Program, the Trisha Brown Dance Company's Tour Company Manager, and continues to mentor Immigrant artists as part of the NYFA Coaching program.

IV Castellanos is a Mx Indigenous-Bolivian/American, an abstract performance artist, sculptor, land defender and water protector in training. Their practice prioritizes skill sharing and creating space for Queer, Trans* and diasporic Indigenous communities and people of color. One creates stand-alone sculptures, wall works installations, wearables, and objects for performance.

Emily Coates has performed internationally with New York City Ballet, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Twyla Tharp, and Yvonne Rainer, and presented her choreographic projects at Danspace Project (NYT Critic's Pick, 2017, and Fall Dance to Watch 2018), Performa (NYT Best Dance 2019, with Yvonne Rainer), Works & Process at the Guggenheim, Baryshnikov Arts Center, Quick Center, Hopkins Center, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, and Neuberger Museum, among others. A professor in the practice and director of dance at Yale, she co-authored Physics and Dance with physicist Sarah Demers (2019), and co-edited Remembering a Dance: Parts of Some Sextets, 1965/2019 with Yvonne Rainer (2023).

Jonathan González is an artist and choreographer working at the intersections of performance, time-based media, and writing. He is a 2024 Herb Alpert Award Fellow (in the category of Dance), a Robert Rauschenberg Foundation Fellow in support of his international research on Carnival/MAS Performance in the Caribbean (PRACTICE, 2022), and a Foundation for Contemporary Arts - Grants to Artists (in the category of Performance Art, 2020). He recently completed a durational performance installation at the American Academy of Arts and Letters entitled, Spectral Dances (2024), and was an inaugural Dance Artist-in-Residence under Sarah Michelson's platform at David Zwirner Gallery (2024). He is approaching the publication of his first book, Ways to Move: Black Insurgent Grammars, in November 2025 (Ugly Duckling Presse). González is a faculty member with Columbia University's Graduate School for Architecture, Planning and Preservation in Visual Studies, and an Artist Mentor with Dia Art Foundation.

Keith Hennessy dances in and around performance. Born in northern Ontario, he has lived in San Francisco since 1982 and tours internationally. His performances engage improvisation, ritual, collaboration, and protest as tools for investigating political realities. Practices inspired by anarchism, critical whiteness, post/Modern dance, activist art, the Bay Area, wicca, punk, contact improvisation, indigeneity, and queer-feminist performance motivate and mobilize Hennessy's work.

Ishmael Houston-Jones is an award-winning choreographer, author, performer, teacher, and curator. His improvised dance and text work has been world-wide. Drawn to collaborations to move beyond boundaries and the known, Houston-Jones celebrates the political aspect of cooperation.

Emma Judkins is a freelance dancer, performer, and artist based in Brooklyn with roots in Portland, Maine. She graduated summa cum laude from Connecticut College with a BA in Dance and French in 2011. Described by The New York Times as "terrific," and having "a natural, winning clarity," she most recently performed with Beth Gill, Tere O'Connor, Anna Sperber, and Pavel Zustiak/Palissimo Company. Judkins collaborates with Asli Bulbul, Eleanor Hullihan, and Jimmy Jolliff on a performance project called DEBORAH. In February 2019, she started an improvisation lab entitled CO LAB, which ran monthly until March 2020. She also occasionally teaches dance class. Past artistic and performing collaborations include Laurel Snyder/Adam Schatz, The Space We Make, Kendra Portier/BAND, Amber Sloan, Derrick Belcham & Emily Terndrup, Phantom Limb Company, Cortney Andrews, and Kyle Abraham/Abraham.In.Motion.

Jennifer Miller is the director and founder of Circus Amok – a one ring, no animal, queer as fuck, free circus extravaganza that has been touring the parks of New York annually since 1994. She is the writer and director of Cracked Ice and The Golden Racket. Besides touring solo shows internationally she works with a myriad of choreographers and performance artists including Jennifer Monson and Vaginal Crème Davis. She is the recipient of an OBIE, a Bessie, and an Ethyl Eichelberger Award. She had a 10 year stint at Coney Island Sideshow by the Seashore and is a Professor of Performance at Pratt Institute.

Yvonne Rainer, born in 1934, was a co-founder of the Judson Dance Theater in 1962. She choreographed dances from 1960 to 1973, made seven feature-length films between 1972 and 1996, and returned to dance in 2000. Her work has been seen internationally and rewarded with museum exhibitions, awards, and grants. Feelings Are Facts: A Life was published in 2006. Poems was published in 2012. She currently lives in New York City.

Cathy Weis (founder / curator) arrived in New York in 1984 and immersed herself in New York's avant-garde dance community by videotaping the concerts of most downtown choreographers working in that decade. In 1993, Weis presented her first New York season with String of Lies, a meld of dance and video; she continues with these productions, redefining the boundaries of “live” performance. In 2014, Weis opened a performance space at 537 Broadway. Eleven years later Sundays on Broadway has grown into a valued performance venue for downtown artists.

Nami Yamamoto, from Matsuyama, Japan, holds an MA in Dance Education from New York University and a BA in Physical Education from Ehime University. She is a Bessie awardee (The New York Dance and Performance Award) for Outstanding Production of Headless Wolf presented at Roulette in 2017. Her work has been funded by Creative Capital, Jim Henson Foundation, City Artist Corps, Foundation for Contemporary Arts and others. She has been nurtured and inspired by her residency experience at Movement Research, BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange, New Dance Alliance, Maggie Allesee National Center for Choreography, Gibney DiP Resident Artist, CPR-Center for Performance Research, and Baryshnikov Arts Center. Yamamoto served as a core member of Artists of Color Council at Movement Research in 2020-2023. She is honored to be a Hodder Fellow at Lewis Center for the Arts at Princeton University in 2024-2025 and a 2025 USA Fellow. She currently teaches at Lehman College and NYC public schools through Together in Dance.