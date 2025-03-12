Catherine Russell To Host Jazz Power Initiative's Annual Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebration21, the Jazz Power Initiative annual fundraising event, will take place on May 21 at theLeonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony Space (250 West 95th Street, Manhattan), from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. The event will pay homage to the long and rich, pioneering history of Jazz and the transformative power of jazz arts/music education. By using the foundational traditions of jazz music and its improvisational roots, JPI has been helping generations of young people to develop their creativity, collaborative skills, and independent spirit.

The formidable Grammy Award winning vocalist, Catherine Russell, will be the evening's host and featured performer. Ms. Russell has received three Grammy nominations, which includes this year's nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album for her recording, My Ideal, featuring the genius of pianist and composer Sean Mason.

Ms. Russell is a consummate professional and music royalty. Her father Luis Russell was a big band leader during the early days of Jazz in New York whose friendship and collaborations with Louis Armstrongare legendary, and "among the foremost pinnacles of Louis Armstrong's career". Her mother, Carline Raywas a graduate of Juilliard who performed with the International Sweethearts of Music, Doc Cheathamand Wynton Marsalis. Catherine's mastery and vast repertoire of music genres allowed her many unique opportunities including touring with Donald Fagen's New York Rock and Soul Revue. Her background vocals are featured in Madonna's 1990 recording, "Rescue Me". She joined David Bowie on both the Heathen Tour and A Reality Tour, not only providing background vocals but contributing as a band member on guitar, keyboard, and percussion.

The evening's festivities will shine a light on this year's programming theme "Women in Jazz," and the honorees who have provided continuous support, fostering Jazz Power Initiative's work in schools and in the community. Because of these important advocates, each year JPI has been able to teach over 750 youth; produce over 30 concerts for over 4000 audience members; and contract over 100 professional artists,providing a total of over 10,000 program impact hours to uplift and enrich our communities and its young people.

This year the Miranda Family Philanthropy Award will be presented to longtime JPI champion, Myrna Sameth. The Changemaker Award for positive change through the arts and support of JPI will be given to the Harlem Community Development Corporation, and presented to its President Curtis Archer. The inaugural Rothman Family Syncopated Partnership Award will be presented to Sandra Harris, Vice President of Community Affairs and Partnership Engagement at Columbia University Irving Medical Center,for the years of support provided through the Medical Center Neighborhood Fund.

Though the theme of this year's Celebration21, is "Women in Jazz," the importance of women in leadership roles across all spectra of society, and the tremendous contributions that they have made as thought leaders within the Jazz Power Initiative organization will be recognized during the event. Whether in the halls of corporate America or in the concert halls across the country, women have proven to be exemplary partners who create value through critical thinking.

Among the highlights of the evening will be performances by JPI's young ensemble group, Zah! Jr., a sneak peek of the trailer for the new JPI Youth documentary, as well as a much-anticipated performance by tap dance artist/choreographer, educator and cultural historian, Lisa La Touche, and much more.

Dr. Eli Yamin, Managing and Artistic Director of JPI had this to say, "From Lil Hardin Armstrong to Terri Lyne Carrington, Carline Ray to Catherine Russell, women have always been thought leaders in jazz, and at Jazz Power Initiative, our students draw continuous strength and guidance from great jazz women. At JPI we will continue to look to women and men to guide us towards creativity, connection, soul and strength. Here's to women leaders in jazz and here's to 21 years of Jazz Power Initiative and for strength through solidarity on the road ahead."