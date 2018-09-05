Catch THE CHER SHOW's Stephanie J. Block in Indianapolis Next Weekend; Plus Kate Baldwin, Betsy Wolfe, and More

Sep. 5, 2018  

Hot off of her run in Chicago sparkling as Cher in The Cher Show, Stephanie J. Block is stopping off in Indianapolis before bringing the shine to Broadway. On September 14th and 15th, Block will headline the Cabaret bringing her immense voice and bold charisma to the venue for an intimate evening. Find out more here.

In addition to Block, The Cabaret has a season filled with Broadway's best leading ladies. September 28th and 29th, Shoshana Bean will wow with a fresh take on big band, jazz, and soul.

Fresh off her shift in Waitress, Betsy Wolfe follows on October 26th and 27th with a cabaret about the magical, mystical miracle and existential anxiety of show business-but funny!

On November 30th and December 1st, The Cabaret hosts former Hello, Dolly! hat shop owner Kate Baldwin. Baldwin will thrill with an evening of songs and stories, as she candidly and comically deconstructs the façade of being a Broadway star, mother, and Midwest ingénue turned New Jersey suburbanite.

Finally on December 14th, 15th, and 16th, Norm Lewis heads out to the Midwest to ring in the holidays. He'll warm the winter nights with Christmas favorites along with songs from throughout his career that have made him one of the most sought-after leading men on Broadway

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

