Casting Society Issues Warning About Fake Paid Audition Scams

Deadline reports that The Casting Society (CSA) is warning actors and casting professionals about a rise in online scams that falsely promise auditions in exchange for money.

On April 25, CSA released a statement cautioning performers not to fall for fraudulent social media messages claiming to be from casting directors. These scams often involve impersonators offering auditions and requesting payment to secure opportunities or cover fabricated expenses.

“It’s important for us to make it really clear that a legitimate casting director is not going to ask someone for money on Instagram or any other social media outlet,” said CSA president Destiny Lilly. “These are literally scams, like a random person saying, ‘I am a famous casting director and I need you to send me $500 so I can set up your travel for an audition with a famous director.’”

According to Lilly, several CSA members have reported that their names and identities have been misused in fraudulent schemes targeting aspiring actors.

“We realized we needed to be proactive about it,” Lilly added. “It’s happening more frequently. It’s important that casting professionals are able to promote themselves online, but also protect themselves.”

While legitimate casting professionals may contact actors through social platforms—especially if the actor is unrepresented—Lilly emphasized that the conversation should quickly transition to email or a phone call. Direct messages asking for money are a major red flag.

CSA is asking anyone who receives suspicious messages or encounters scam posts to report them to the organization.

“If someone is asking for money, that’s fraud,” Lilly said. “It’s taking advantage of people who are just looking for opportunity. Our hope is to let people know that if they do get a message from a casting director, to verify that that is a legitimate person messaging them. A legitimate person wouldn’t ask for money.”